Verizon Foundation donates $20,000 to support wildfire relief in California

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help communities impacted by the devastating wildfires in California, Verizon Foundation is donating $20,000 to help bolster relief and recovery efforts. The Almanor Foundation will receive $10,000 to aid relief programs benefiting people whose lives have been affected by recent fires. The American Red Cross will also receive $10,000 to assist with California wildfire relief.

“We believe that helping our communities recover after a crisis is the right thing to do,” said Steven Keller, consumer vice president for Verizon. “We hope that our support of these local relief programs will help people quickly recover and rebuild their lives.”

“We call ourselves the can-do-community, but it is partners like the Verizon Foundation that allow us to step-up and do the things we need to do to rebuild and revitalize what has been lost in the Dixie Fire. The Almanor Foundation is grateful for their support and donation and know the greater community of Plumas County is as well,” said Susan Bryner, executive director of the Almanor Foundation.

"Providing shelter, comfort and care to so many people forced to evacuate the California wildfires is done most effectively through the strong relationships the Red Cross has with community partners,” said Gary Strong, Regional CEO for American Red Cross. “We are so grateful to the Verizon Foundation for its support of our Western Wildfires response. The funds provided through its grant will go a long way to help evacuees in this critical time of need."

For more information on Verizon’s response to the wildfires, please visit our website: https://www.verizon.com/about/news/verizon-responds-western-wildfires.

