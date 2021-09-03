FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Fresenius Medical Care Property for $3.1 million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Fresenius Medical Care property for $3.1 million. The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Louisiana and is corporate-operated under a net lease with approximately six years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.6% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

