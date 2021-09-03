Willis Towers Watson Posts Webcast Details for Investor Day

ARLINGTON, Va. and LONDON, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced, Willis Towers Watson & Co. (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, will host an investor day and an online web simulcast of the meeting beginning at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The event will provide an opportunity to hear from Willis Towers Watson’s senior management and business leaders about its strategy, operations, and financial targets.



The live broadcast of the investor day will be available online at the Investor Relations section of www.willistowerswatson.com. An online replay will be available shortly after the live presentation for three months.