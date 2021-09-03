checkAd

Willis Towers Watson Posts Webcast Details for Investor Day

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.09.2021, 23:30  |  56   |   |   

ARLINGTON, Va. and LONDON, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced, Willis Towers Watson & Co. (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, will host an investor day and an online web simulcast of the meeting beginning at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The event will provide an opportunity to hear from Willis Towers Watson’s senior management and business leaders about its strategy, operations, and financial targets.

The live broadcast of the investor day will be available online at the Investor Relations section of www.willistowerswatson.com. An online replay will be available shortly after the live presentation for three months.

ABOUT WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 46,000 employees serving more than 140 countries. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

CONTACT

INVESTORS

Claudia De La Hoz | claudia.delahoz@willistowerswatson.com 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Willis Towers Watson Posts Webcast Details for Investor Day ARLINGTON, Va. and LONDON, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - As previously announced, Willis Towers Watson & Co. (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, will host an investor day and an online web simulcast of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Valneva: U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO Supply Contract
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Fully Repays its $135,000 Inventory Factoring Credit Facility, Entered Into ...
Tiziana Life Sciences plc Posting of Scheme Document and Notice of Meetings
Rugby Mining Announces Increase In Private Placement
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FORMATION OF A NEW SUBSIDIARY CORPORATION, GLOBAL ...
Tecan successfully completes the placement of 650,000 new shares, thereby securing funding to ...
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
Titel
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Signed LOI to Purchase $23+ Million Dollar ...
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Slinger Announces Partnership with USTA Chicago to Become the ‘Official Practice Partner’ of ...
ONCOTELIC TO ACQUIRE LATE-STAGE DRUG CANDIDATE FOR PARKINSON DISEASE, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION, AND ...
RocketFuel to Host Investor Relations Webinar on September 8, 2021
Muscle Maker, Inc.’s latest Acquisition, Pokemoto, Launches Bubble Tea Program
Cidara Therapeutics to Host Research and Development Day
SomaLogic Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading Under the Ticker “SLGC” on the ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...