LGI Homes Reports Record August 2021 Home Closings

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 776 homes in August 2021, up from 669 homes closed in August 2020, representing year-over-year growth of 16.0%. The Company ended the first eight months of 2021 with 7,123 home closings, a 39.1% increase over 5,120 home closings during the first eight months of 2020.



As of August 31, 2021, the Company had 102 active selling communities.