ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Grant of Options

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (" ZEN " or the " Company ") (TSXV:ZEN) and (OTC PINK:ZENYF), ) announces stock option grants for two employees. These options are exercisable for an aggregate of 100,000 common shares at an exercise price of $3.69 per common share for a period of three years from the date of the grant which will vest one-third on the date of grant, one-third after six months of the date of grant and one-third after 12 months of the date of grant. About ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.

ZEN is a next-gen nanomaterials technology company developing and commercializing technologies that help protect people and the environment. ZEN is currently focused on commercializing ZEN Guard TM, a patent pending graphene-based coating with 99% antimicrobial activity, including against COVID-19, and the potential to use similar graphene compounds as pharmaceutical products against infectious diseases. The company has a significant R&D pipeline with an interest in monomers, polymers, metal alloys, corrosion coatings, biosensors along with the production of graphene oxide and graphene quantum dots. Additionally, the company owns the unique Albany Graphite Project which provides the company with a potential competitive advantage in the graphene market. Labs in Japan, UK, Israel, USA, and Canada have independently demonstrated that ZEN's Albany Pure TM Graphite is an ideal precursor material that easily converts (exfoliates) to graphene, using a variety of mechanical, chemical, and electrochemical methods.