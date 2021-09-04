checkAd

atai Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

BERLIN, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atai Life Sciences N.V. (Nasdaq: ATAI) (“atai”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, today announced that it will participate in in the following upcoming investor conferences in September:

Presentation details can be found below:

  • Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Conference
    Format: Panel Discussion
    Date and Time: Wednesday, September 8th, 2021, 2:20 p.m. ET
    Webcast Link: https://kvgo.com/citi-16th-annual-biopharma-vc/panel-atai-life-sciences-sept-2021
  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
    Format: Presentation
    Date and Time: Monday, September 13th, 2021, 9:00 a.m. ET
  • Baader Investment Conference (BIC)
    Format: Presentation
    Date and Time: Tuesday, September 21st, 2021, 11:30 a.m. ET
  • Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
    Format: Fireside Chat
    Date and Time: Monday, September 27th, 2021, 10:00 a.m. ET
    Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor12/atai/2059190

The presentations and archived webcasts will also be accessible in the Events section of atai’s website.

About atai Life Sciences

atai is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. atai was founded in 2018 as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape. atai is dedicated to acquiring, incubating and efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders. atai's business model combines funding, technology, scientific and regulatory expertise with a focus on psychedelic therapy and other drugs with differentiated safety profiles and therapeutic potential. By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines across its companies, seeking to effectively treat and ultimately heal mental health disorders. atai's mission is to bridge the gap between what the mental healthcare system currently provides and what patients need. atai is headquartered in Berlin, with offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit www.atai.life.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation, the important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in atai's prospectus pursuant to Rule 424(b) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 21, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in atai's other filings with the SEC. atai disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:
Greg Weaver
atai – Chief Financial Officer
Email: greg.weaver@atai.life 

Media Contact:
Anne Donohoe
KCSA Strategic Communications
Phone: +1 (212) 896-1265
Email: atai@KCSA.com 





