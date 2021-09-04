Omai Announces Grant of Stock Options to a New Officer and Consultants

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSX.V: OMG) announces that, pursuant to its management transition, it has granted 1,650,000 incentive stock options to a new officer, employee and consultants. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.13 per share for a five-year term expiring September 3, 2026.



