checkAd

Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 in Connection with the Closing of the Qualifying Transaction of Bitcoin Well Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.09.2021, 01:53  |  23   |   |   

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard Gauthier, an insider of Bitcoin Well Inc. (formerly Red River Capital Corp.) (the "Company") today announced that he has filed an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") under National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the closing of the previously announced Qualifying Transaction (the “Qualifying Transaction”) (as defined by Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”)).

The Qualifying Transaction was completed by way of three cornered amalgamation, pursuant to which, among other things, the Company issued approximately 156,364,320 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”) to the shareholders of 1739001 Alberta Ltd. (“Old Bitcoin Well”), at a deemed price of $0.25 per Common Share.

Upon completion of the Qualifying Transaction, the Company had a total of 162,879,500 Common shares issued and outstanding on a non-diluted basis, with approximately 96% of the Common Shares held by Old Bitcoin Well shareholders and approximately 4% of the Common Shares held by former Red River Capital Corp. shareholders. 76,037,374 Common Shares are held in escrow pursuant to a TSXV - Tier 2 Surplus Escrow Agreement and 25,567,413 Common Shares are held in escrow pursuant to a TSXV – Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement.

As part of the Qualifying Transaction, Mr. Gauthier acquired ownership and direction or control over an aggregate of 25,567,413 Common Shares.

As a result of the Qualifying Transaction, Mr. Gauthier has ownership and control over 15.7% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Prior to the completion of the Qualifying Transaction, Mr. Gauthier did not, directly or indirectly, own any securities of the Company. Mr. Gauthier does not have any plans to acquire or dispose of additional securities of the Company. However, both Mr. Gauthier may acquire additional securities of the Company, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities they he holds or will hold, or may continue to hold his current positions, depending on market conditions, reformulations, and / or other relevant factors.

The Company’s head office address is located at 10142 -82 Avenue N.W,, Edmonton, Alberta T6E 1Z4.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed by Mr. Gauthier will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Contact Information
For investor information, please contact:

Bitcoin Well
10142 82 Avenue NW
Edmonton, AB T6E 1Z4
bitcoinwell.com

Adam O’Brien, Founder & CEO
Mandy Johnston, CFO
Tel: 1 888 711 3866
ir@bitcoinwell.com

For media queries and further information, please contact:

Karen Smola, Director of Marketing
Tel: 587-735-1570
k.smola@bitcoinwell.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 in Connection with the Closing of the Qualifying Transaction of Bitcoin Well Inc. EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Richard Gauthier, an insider of Bitcoin Well Inc. (formerly Red River Capital Corp.) (the "Company") today announced that he has filed an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") under …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Valneva: U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO Supply Contract
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Fully Repays its $135,000 Inventory Factoring Credit Facility, Entered Into ...
Tiziana Life Sciences plc Posting of Scheme Document and Notice of Meetings
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FORMATION OF A NEW SUBSIDIARY CORPORATION, GLOBAL ...
Rugby Mining Announces Increase In Private Placement
Tecan successfully completes the placement of 650,000 new shares, thereby securing funding to ...
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
Titel
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Signed LOI to Purchase $23+ Million Dollar ...
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Slinger Announces Partnership with USTA Chicago to Become the ‘Official Practice Partner’ of ...
ONCOTELIC TO ACQUIRE LATE-STAGE DRUG CANDIDATE FOR PARKINSON DISEASE, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION, AND ...
RocketFuel to Host Investor Relations Webinar on September 8, 2021
Muscle Maker, Inc.’s latest Acquisition, Pokemoto, Launches Bubble Tea Program
Cidara Therapeutics to Host Research and Development Day
SomaLogic Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading Under the Ticker “SLGC” on the ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...