checkAd

Nevada Copper Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.09.2021, 02:05  |  51   |   |   

YERINGTON, Nev., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) announces implementation of the 10:1 consolidation (the “Share Consolidation”) of the Company’s common shares (“Common Shares”), which was previously approved by the Company’s shareholders at the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 30, 2021 (the “Meeting”). The Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has conditionally approved the Share Consolidation, subject to the filing of certain customary documents. The Share Consolidation will become effective on September 17, 2021 and the Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX on a post-consolidation basis on or about September 21, 2021.

Following the Share Consolidation, the number of outstanding Common Shares will be reduced from approximately 1,850,635,602 outstanding Common Shares to approximately 185,063,560 outstanding Common Shares. The Common Shares will continue to be listed on the TSX under the symbol “NCU”. Following the Share Consolidation, the new CUSIP number for the Common Shares will be 64128F703 and the new ISIN for the Common Shares will be CA64128F7039.

No fractional Common Shares will be issued as a result of the Share Consolidation. Any fractional interest in Common Shares that would otherwise result from the Share Consolidation will be rounded up to the next whole Common Share, if the fractional interest is equal to or greater than one-half of a Common Share, and rounded down to the next whole Common Share if the fractional interest is less than one-half of a Common Share. In all other respects, the post-consolidation Common Shares will have the same attributes as the pre-consolidation Common Shares.

Common Share purchase warrants issued by the Company in connection with the Company’s July 2020 public offering of units (the “July Warrants”) and the Company’s January 2021 public offering of units (the “January Warrants”), respectively, are listed for trading on the TSX. As a result of the Share Consolidation (i) the July Warrants will be adjusted in accordance with the terms of the warrant indenture dated July 28, 2020 such that ten July Warrants will now be exercisable for one post-consolidation Common Share following the payment of an adjusted exercise price of C$2.00, and (ii) the January Warrants will be adjusted in accordance with the terms of the warrant indenture dated January 29, 2021 such that ten January Warrants will now be exercisable for one post-consolidation Common Share following the payment of an adjusted exercise price of C$2.20.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nevada Copper Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation YERINGTON, Nev., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) announces implementation of the 10:1 consolidation (the “Share Consolidation”) of the Company’s common shares …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Valneva: U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO Supply Contract
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Fully Repays its $135,000 Inventory Factoring Credit Facility, Entered Into ...
Tiziana Life Sciences plc Posting of Scheme Document and Notice of Meetings
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FORMATION OF A NEW SUBSIDIARY CORPORATION, GLOBAL ...
Rugby Mining Announces Increase In Private Placement
Tecan successfully completes the placement of 650,000 new shares, thereby securing funding to ...
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
Titel
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Signed LOI to Purchase $23+ Million Dollar ...
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Slinger Announces Partnership with USTA Chicago to Become the ‘Official Practice Partner’ of ...
ONCOTELIC TO ACQUIRE LATE-STAGE DRUG CANDIDATE FOR PARKINSON DISEASE, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION, AND ...
RocketFuel to Host Investor Relations Webinar on September 8, 2021
Muscle Maker, Inc.’s latest Acquisition, Pokemoto, Launches Bubble Tea Program
Cidara Therapeutics to Host Research and Development Day
SomaLogic Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading Under the Ticker “SLGC” on the ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...