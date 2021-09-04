checkAd

Mueller Water Products to Participate in the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference

ATLANTA, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) will participate in the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The presentation, in the form of a fireside chat, is currently scheduled to take place at 2:40 p.m. ET. A live webcast and audio replay will be available in the “Events & Presentations” section of Mueller Water Products’ Investor website — http://ir.muellerwaterproducts.com.

About Mueller Water Products, Inc.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America.  Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment and pressure management products.  We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure. Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWP), a Delaware corporation, and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other. Mueller brands include Mueller, Echologics, Hydro Gate, Hydro-Guard, HYMAX, i2O, Jones, Krausz, Mi.Net, Milliken, Pratt, Pratt Industrial, Singer, and U.S. Pipe Valve & Hydrant. Please see muellerwp.com/brands to learn more.

Investor Relations Contact: Whit Kincaid
770-206-4116
wkincaid@muellerwp.com

Media Contact: Yolanda Kokayi
770-206-4131
ykokayi@muellerwp.com





