Brookfield Infrastructure and Inter Pipeline Announce Subsequent Acquisition Transaction and Completion of Offer

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), together with its institutional partners (collectively, “Brookfield Infrastructure”) and Inter Pipeline (TSX:IPL) are pleased to announce the expiry of the Offer. Since the initial expiry time of the Offer, Brookfield Infrastructure has taken-up an incremental 33,087,736 Inter Pipeline common shares tendered under the Offer during the mandatory extension period. Upon payment for such Inter Pipeline common shares, Brookfield Infrastructure will increase its ownership of Inter Pipeline to 76.4%.

Final Results of Tender

Brookfield Infrastructure has taken up all Inter Pipeline common shares that were tendered under the Offer, including the incremental 33.1 million common shares that were tendered during the mandatory extension period. Based on the elections made by Inter Pipeline shareholders, Inter Pipeline shareholders will receive cash in respect of an aggregate of 27.5 million Inter Pipeline common shares and receive class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (“BIPC Shares”) or Exchangeable LP Units (as defined in the Offer) in respect of an aggregate of 5.6 million Inter Pipeline common shares. As shareholders elected to receive less BIPC Shares or Exchangeable LP Units than were available under the Offer, there was no proration.