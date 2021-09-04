checkAd

Brookfield Infrastructure and Inter Pipeline Announce Subsequent Acquisition Transaction and Completion of Offer

  • Brookfield Infrastructure and Inter Pipeline Ltd. (“Inter Pipeline”) are pleased to announce that they have entered into an arrangement agreement regarding a statutory plan of arrangement, under which Brookfield Infrastructure will acquire all remaining Inter Pipeline common shares (the “Subsequent Acquisition Transaction”)
  • Brookfield Infrastructure also announces the expiry of its take-over bid dated February 22, 2021 (as amended, the “Offer”) to acquire all of the common shares of Inter Pipeline not owned by Brookfield Infrastructure
  • Upon payment for the Inter Pipeline common shares tendered under the Offer, Brookfield Infrastructure will own 76.4% of Inter Pipeline’s common shares
BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), together with its institutional partners (collectively, “Brookfield Infrastructure”) and Inter Pipeline (TSX:IPL) are pleased to announce the expiry of the Offer. Since the initial expiry time of the Offer, Brookfield Infrastructure has taken-up an incremental 33,087,736 Inter Pipeline common shares tendered under the Offer during the mandatory extension period. Upon payment for such Inter Pipeline common shares, Brookfield Infrastructure will increase its ownership of Inter Pipeline to 76.4%.

Final Results of Tender

Brookfield Infrastructure has taken up all Inter Pipeline common shares that were tendered under the Offer, including the incremental 33.1 million common shares that were tendered during the mandatory extension period. Based on the elections made by Inter Pipeline shareholders, Inter Pipeline shareholders will receive cash in respect of an aggregate of 27.5 million Inter Pipeline common shares and receive class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (“BIPC Shares”) or Exchangeable LP Units (as defined in the Offer) in respect of an aggregate of 5.6 million Inter Pipeline common shares. As shareholders elected to receive less BIPC Shares or Exchangeable LP Units than were available under the Offer, there was no proration.

