checkAd

Avicanna Announces Filing of Annual Financial Statements For Year Ended December 31, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.09.2021, 05:33  |  65   |   |   

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS/

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the "Company) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, announces the filing of the Company’s audited annual financial statements for the year ‎ended December 31, 2020, and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, annual information form and related certifications ‎‎(collectively, the “Documents”). Electronic copies of the Documents are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company’s issuer profile.

The Company is in the process of preparing its unaudited interim financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis, and related certifications (collectively, the “Interim Filings”) for each of the three month periods ended March 31, 2021 and June, 30, 2021, respectively, and anticipates filing the Interim Filings on or prior to September 9, 2021.

Upon the filing of the Interim Filings, the Issuer anticipates that its continuous disclosure record will be up to date in accordance with applicable securities law and intends to seek the revocation of the cease trade order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission in respect of the Company on June 11, 2021.

Stay Connected

For more information about Avicanna, visit www.avicanna.com, call 1-647-243-5283, or contact Setu Purohit, President by email at info@avicanna.com.

The company posts updates through videos from the official company YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFXPBGdKSxOUOf_VZoSFSUA.

Please join the conversation on our Avicanna supporter’s telegram group at https://t.me/Avicannainc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions, and includes statements with respect to the anticipated timing for the filing of the Interim Filings and the Company’s intention to seek the revocation of the cease trade order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission in respect of the Company on June 11, 2021. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to current and future market conditions, including the market price of the common shares of the Company, and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form dated September 3, 2021 and final short form prospectus dated November 27, 2020, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avicanna Announces Filing of Annual Financial Statements For Year Ended December 31, 2020 /NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS/ TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Valneva: U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO Supply Contract
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Fully Repays its $135,000 Inventory Factoring Credit Facility, Entered Into ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Tiziana Life Sciences plc Posting of Scheme Document and Notice of Meetings
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FORMATION OF A NEW SUBSIDIARY CORPORATION, GLOBAL ...
Rugby Mining Announces Increase In Private Placement
Tecan successfully completes the placement of 650,000 new shares, thereby securing funding to ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Signed LOI to Purchase $23+ Million Dollar ...
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Slinger Announces Partnership with USTA Chicago to Become the ‘Official Practice Partner’ of ...
ONCOTELIC TO ACQUIRE LATE-STAGE DRUG CANDIDATE FOR PARKINSON DISEASE, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION, AND ...
RocketFuel to Host Investor Relations Webinar on September 8, 2021
Muscle Maker, Inc.’s latest Acquisition, Pokemoto, Launches Bubble Tea Program
Cidara Therapeutics to Host Research and Development Day
SomaLogic Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading Under the Ticker “SLGC” on the ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...