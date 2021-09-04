Hiab completes acquisition of US demountables manufacturer Galfab

“We are very happy to now be able to include the Galfab roll-off hoists in our US demountables’ offering. Their roll-off hoists are recognised for their performance and premium quality like our MULTILIFT hooklifts and skiploaders,” says Pauliina Kunvik , Senior Vice President, Demountables, Forestry & Recycling Cranes, Hiab.

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has completed the acquisition of the US demountables manufacturer Galfab, which makes roll-off hoists and related equipment for the domestic waste industry. It will become part of Hiab’s Demountables, Forestry & Recycling Cranes division. The acquisition broadens Hiab’s demountable portfolio while Galfab’s equipment will be included in Hiab’s nationwide US sales and service network.

Galfab was launched in 1992 by the Galbreath family and apart from the legendary roll-off hoist designed by Don Galbreath, it also offers other products including compactors, containers and self-dumping hoppers. Its headquarters and main manufacturing site is in Winamac, Indiana, but Galfab also has two sites in Phoenix, Arizona, and Houston, Texas. It currently employs around 100 people who will transfer to Hiab.

“I warmly welcome Galfab and its employees to Hiab. This is an exciting opportunity to create growth for both Galfab and our demountables business by providing Galfab equipment owners access to Hiab’s industry-leading, nationwide sales and service network and our global innovation platform,” says Scott Phillips, President, Hiab.

Hiab entering an agreement to acquire Galfab was announced 21 August 2021.





