Hiab completes acquisition of US demountables manufacturer Galfab

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 4 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 01:00 PM (EEST)

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has completed the acquisition of the US demountables manufacturer Galfab, which makes roll-off hoists and related equipment for the domestic waste industry. It will become part of Hiab’s Demountables, Forestry & Recycling Cranes division. The acquisition broadens Hiab’s demountable portfolio while Galfab’s equipment will be included in Hiab’s nationwide US sales and service network.

“We are very happy to now be able to include the Galfab roll-off hoists in our US demountables’ offering. Their roll-off hoists are recognised for their performance and premium quality like our MULTILIFT hooklifts and skiploaders,” says Pauliina Kunvik, Senior Vice President, Demountables, Forestry & Recycling Cranes, Hiab.

Galfab was launched in 1992 by the Galbreath family and apart from the legendary roll-off hoist designed by Don Galbreath, it also offers other products including compactors, containers and self-dumping hoppers. Its headquarters and main manufacturing site is in Winamac, Indiana, but Galfab also has two sites in Phoenix, Arizona, and Houston, Texas. It currently employs around 100 people who will transfer to Hiab.

“I warmly welcome Galfab and its employees to Hiab. This is an exciting opportunity to create growth for both Galfab and our demountables business by providing Galfab equipment owners access to Hiab’s industry-leading, nationwide sales and service network and our global innovation platform,” says Scott Phillips, President, Hiab.

Hiab entering an agreement to acquire Galfab was announced 21 August 2021.


About Hiab
Hiab is the world's leading provider of on-road load handling equipment, intelligent services, smart and connected solutions. Hiab’s around 3,400 employees worldwide work passionately for Hiab to be the number one partner and preferred load handling solution provider to its customers. As the industry pioneer and with a proud 75 year history, Hiab is committed to inspire and shape the future of intelligent load handling.

Hiab's class-leading load handling equipment includes HIAB, EFFER and ARGOS loader cranes, LOGLIFT and JONSERED forestry and recycling cranes, MOFFETT and PRINCETON truck mounted forklifts, MULTILIFT skiploaders and hooklifts, and tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL, and WALTCO brands. Hiab ProCare service, the award-winning HiVision crane operating system, or the HiConnect platform demonstrate Hiab’s constant drive to provide intelligent services and smart solutions that add value to its customers. www.hiab.com

Hiab is part of Cargotec Corporation. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion, and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachments





