checkAd

Letter to Shareholders of Facedrive Inc. from Sayan Navaratnam

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.09.2021, 19:56  |  24   |   |   

Mr. Sayan Navaratnam announced last week that he would be stepping down as Chairman and CEO of Facedrive Inc. Below is a letter from him to all fellow shareholders.

It was with a heavy heart that I earlier announced my resignation from Facedrive Inc. as of September 1, 2021. Serving as CEO of this truly transformational company has been a great privilege.

At its inception, Facedrive was seen by some as simply a sustainable ridesharing business. I saw something far more disruptive and transformational: an untapped ESG technology platform that could leverage mobility and logistical technology to bring consumers together and move the world forward. I was drawn to the idea of Facedrive as a platform for environmental change. I wanted to be part of building a business that championed the idea that we can create successful businesses that operate in a way that is accountable to the planet.

During the two years of public markets operation, the incredibly innovative and dedicated Facedrive team completed numerous transactions to evolve and grow the business. Everyone on the team worked tirelessly. Weekends didn’t exist. Holidays were few and far in between. We all knew we were building something special. I also invited many of the key executives from other companies with which I am involved to assist with building the Facedrive business; all of them did so with no compensation.

Facedrive transformed from an eco-friendly rideshare company to an ESG platform with five connected offerings. Facedrive built out a food delivery service through its acquisitions of Food Highway and Foodora, and later expanded this to offer last-mile logistical services. Facedrive built out its electric vehicle subscription business through its acquisition of Steer from Exelon. Facedrive created and grew its health services business through the development of a market leading contact tracing technology. Each of these initiatives was a culmination of my original vision, but was also accelerated by the pandemic’s impact on the ridesharing business.

During this same two-year period, members of the executive team, founding shareholders, and key early investors—with the exception of Mr. Imran Khan—continuously and voluntarily agreed to extend their share lock-up agreements. Investors received no consideration for these voluntary lock-up extensions. We, as a team, wanted to send a clear message that we believe in the long-term success of Facedrive and have no intention of selling shares during its early years. I did my best to lead by example. I continued to voluntarily lock up my shares. I refused a salary or stock based compensation and I refused reimbursement for company-related expenses. As a team, we have always been in it for the long term and believed that, in time, the company would become characterized by a stable and reliably traded stock. We were happy to keep our heads down, put in the work, and reap the rewards at the right time.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Letter to Shareholders of Facedrive Inc. from Sayan Navaratnam Mr. Sayan Navaratnam announced last week that he would be stepping down as Chairman and CEO of Facedrive Inc. Below is a letter from him to all fellow shareholders. It was with a heavy heart that I earlier announced my resignation from Facedrive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alpha Cognition Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Results
Moderna Announces Submission of Data to European Medicines Agency for its COVID-19 Vaccine Booster
QIAGEN to Enter the DAX – Germany’s Leading Stock Market Index
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Forte Biosciences, Inc. and ...
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Veritone, Inc. Announces New Engineering and Product Hires and Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
CARLOTZ 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
DIDI GLOBAL 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class ...
Titel
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Robert Mehrabian to Resume Role of Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Upon Retirement ...
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering