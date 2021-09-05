checkAd

Distributors Announce Proposed Opioid Settlement Will Proceed to Next Phase

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.09.2021, 00:08  |  65   |   |   

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC), Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) and McKesson (NYSE: MCK) announced today that, under the previously announced proposed settlement agreement and process designed to resolve the opioid claims of state and local governmental entities, they have determined that enough states have agreed to settle to proceed to the next phase. Under the proposed settlement agreement and process, all U.S. States, territories, and Washington DC were given 30 days to join the settlement, except West Virginia which settled previously with the companies. As of August 21, 2021, 42 out of 49 states, all 5 territories and Washington DC had affirmatively signed on to the agreement.

This next phase is notice to the subdivisions, and the subdivision sign-on period. During this phase, each participating state will offer its political subdivisions, including those that have not sued, the opportunity to participate in the settlement for an additional 120-day period, which ends January 2, 2022. After the conclusion of the political subdivision sign-on period, each company will independently determine whether a sufficient number of political subdivisions have joined for the settlement to proceed to implementation.

If the conditions are satisfied, the settlement would become effective 60 days after the distributors determine that there is sufficient participation to proceed. During this 60-day period, the participating states and the distributors would cooperate to obtain consent judgments in each participating state embodying the terms of the settlement. The companies will make their first annual settlement payment into escrow on or before September 30, 2021, and the payment will be disbursed following the effective date or returned to distributors if the settlement does not become effective. The final payment amount will depend on several factors, including the final participation rate of states and political subdivisions.

The companies believe that this settlement framework will allow them to focus their attention and resources on the safe and secure delivery of medications and therapies while expediting the delivery of meaningful relief to affected communities.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The preceding descriptions of a potential resolution of certain governmental entities’ opioids-related claims against pharmaceutical distribution companies constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in those statements. It is not possible to identify all such risks and uncertainties. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are first made. Except to the extent required by law, the companies undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements. Risk factors include, but are not limited to: the settlement process may not result in a resolution of all or any claims against each company regarding its role in distributing opioids; the companies may continue to experience costly and disruptive legal disputes and settlements related to distribution of controlled substances, including opioids; the companies might experience losses not covered by insurance; and the companies might be adversely impacted by changes in tax legislation or challenges to their respective tax positions. Investors should read the important risk factors described in each company’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Distributors Announce Proposed Opioid Settlement Will Proceed to Next Phase AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC), Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) and McKesson (NYSE: MCK) announced today that, under the previously announced proposed settlement agreement and process designed to resolve the opioid claims of state and local governmental …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Forte Biosciences, Inc. and ...
Procter & Gamble Brings Relief to Residents Affected by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana With P&G ...
Veritone, Inc. Announces New Engineering and Product Hires and Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
CARLOTZ 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
DIDI GLOBAL 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class ...
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories enters into definitive agreement with Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to ...
Letter to Shareholders of Facedrive Inc. from Sayan Navaratnam
Kansas City Southern Board of Directors Determines Proposal From Canadian Pacific Railway Could ...
Titel
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Robert Mehrabian to Resume Role of Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Upon Retirement ...
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering