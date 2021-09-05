Adaptimmune Updates Data from its Phase 1 Trial for Liver Cancer at ILCA Showing Clinical Benefit

- One complete response, and a disease control rate of 64% with stable disease for ≥16 weeks in two patients, as of the data cutoff -

PHILADELPHIA and OXFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom, Sept. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ADAP), a leader in cell therapy to treat cancer, announced updated data from its Phase 1 ADP-A2AFP trial for patients with liver cancer at ILCA.

“We have seen significant antitumor activity with this first-generation product targeting AFP that is encouraging for the potential of cell therapy for the treatment of liver cancer in these heavily pre-treated patients with late-stage disease,” said Elliot Norry, Adaptimmune’s Chief Medical Officer. “We reported a complete response in one patient, and tumor reductions with stable disease that has lasted more than 16 weeks in two patients as well as disease control in most patients at the target dose. We are continuing the expansion phase and will update when new data becomes available.”

“Despite the recent advances, we need more and better systemic therapies for liver cancer,” said Dr. Bruno Sangro of Clinica Universidad de Navarra. “The first results from this cell therapy trial are of great interest since they indicate obvious antitumor activity in some patients. This treatment has generally been safely applied even to cirrhotic patients.”

Oral Presentation Today at ILCA

Dr. Bruno Sangro presented data from Cohort 3 and the expansion phase of the ADP-A2AFP Phase 1 trial during an oral presentation today at ILCA. A replay will be available through the congress web site.

Topline results from the ADP-A2AFP Phase 1 trial as of the April 5, 2021 data cutoff

Efficacy