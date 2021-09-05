checkAd

Adaptimmune Updates Data from its Phase 1 Trial for Liver Cancer at ILCA Showing Clinical Benefit

- One complete response, and a disease control rate of 64% with stable disease for ≥16 weeks in two patients, as of the data cutoff -

- Data presented today at the International Liver Cancer Association meeting at 12:25 p.m. CET -

PHILADELPHIA and OXFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom, Sept. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ADAP), a leader in cell therapy to treat cancer, announced updated data from its Phase 1 ADP-A2AFP trial for patients with liver cancer at ILCA.

“We have seen significant antitumor activity with this first-generation product targeting AFP that is encouraging for the potential of cell therapy for the treatment of liver cancer in these heavily pre-treated patients with late-stage disease,” said Elliot Norry, Adaptimmune’s Chief Medical Officer. “We reported a complete response in one patient, and tumor reductions with stable disease that has lasted more than 16 weeks in two patients as well as disease control in most patients at the target dose. We are continuing the expansion phase and will update when new data becomes available.”

“Despite the recent advances, we need more and better systemic therapies for liver cancer,” said Dr. Bruno Sangro of Clinica Universidad de Navarra. “The first results from this cell therapy trial are of great interest since they indicate obvious antitumor activity in some patients. This treatment has generally been safely applied even to cirrhotic patients.”

Oral Presentation Today at ILCA
Dr. Bruno Sangro presented data from Cohort 3 and the expansion phase of the ADP-A2AFP Phase 1 trial during an oral presentation today at ILCA. A replay will be available through the congress web site.

Topline results from the ADP-A2AFP Phase 1 trial as of the April 5, 2021 data cutoff
Efficacy

  • Thirteen patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) received ADP-A2AFP in Cohort 3 and expansion
  • The best overall responses in Cohort 3 and expansion (per RECIST v1.1) included 1 complete response (reported in 2020), 6 stable disease and 4 progressive disease. 2 patients did not have scan results at the time of data cut-off
  • The disease control rate for patients with at least one scan was 7/11 (64%) and 2 patients had stable disease lasting beyond 16 weeks
