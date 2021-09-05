checkAd

Kvika banki hf. Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.09.2021, 19:35  |   |   |   

In week 35 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 9,500,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 225,870,000 ISK. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares purchased Share price (rate) Purchase price
30.8.2021 09:42:25 2,000,000 23.25 46,500,000
31.8.2021 09:44:22 2,000,000 23.375 46,750,000
1.9.2021 09:50:15 2,000,000 23.80 47,600,000
2.9.2021 11:53:44 400,000 24.10 9,640,000
2.9.2021 12:00:46 1,000,000 24.10 24,100,000
2.9.2021 14:27:10 400,000 24.40 9,760,000
2.9.2021 14:44:04 200,000 24.40 4,880,000
3.9.2021 10:12:19 1,000,000 24.40 24,400,000
3.9.2021 10:35:12 300,000 24.40 7,320,000
3.9.2021 14:08:57 200,000 24.60 4,920,000
Total   9,500,000   225,870,000

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 16 July 2021 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 April 2021.

Kvika held 58,000,000 own shares prior to the notified transacton and has, thus, purchased a total of 67,500,000 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 1.41% of issued shares in the company. Total purchase price is 1,618,057,500 ISK. Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum of 117,256,300 million shares. Additionally TM tryggingar hf., Kvika‘s subsidiary, owns 6,400,000 shares which it owned when Kvika and TM hf. merged.

The buyback programme is in effect from 19 July 2021 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2022, unless the maximum amount of purchased shares will be reached before that time.

The buyback programme was executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies and Chapter II of the Annex to Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, “Trade in own shares under buy-back programmes and the stabilisation of financial instruments”, with later amendments.

Further information: Halldór Karl Högnason, Head of Treasury via tel. (+354) 540 3200.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kvika banki hf. Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme In week 35 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 9,500,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 225,870,000 ISK. See further details below: DateTimeNo. of shares purchasedShare price (rate)Purchase …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Adaptimmune Updates Data from its Phase 1 Trial for Liver Cancer at ILCA Showing Clinical Benefit
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...