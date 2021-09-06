Matrixport's "Range Sniper" Empowers Stablecoin-holders to Accumulate Bitcoin whilst Earning High Yields

' BTC-U Range Sniper ' offers annualized yield (APY) of between 6 to 200 percent in either USDT/USDC or BTC depending on the price of BTC upon settlement. If the settlement price is above the given range, the minimum APY of 6 percent is paid in USDC; if the settlement is below the given range, the principal will be converted to BTC with a minimum guarantee of 6 percent APY also. If the settlement price falls within the range, the investor is earning up to 200 percent APY in USDC.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrixport, Asia's fastest growing digital assets financial services platform, has today announced the launch of ' BTC-U Range Sniper ' , an innovative first-mover product, which enables participants to earn higher returns when the price of Bitcoin (BTC) moves within a specified range.

John Ge, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Matrixport said: "Stablecoins are an important fiat on-ramp pathway and has been a great entry point for the crypto curious. However, many stablecoin holders now desire to accumulate BTC whilst earning higher yields. 'BTC-U Range Sniper' is a user-friendly crypto investment product where we empower users to continue to earn attractive stablecoin yields or ride BTC's innate volatility to accumulate more BTC."

Following the recent launch of 'ETH2.0 Staking Earn', 'BTC-U Range Sniper' is yet another innovative first-mover Matrixport product designed to deliver enhanced returns.

Starting from today, 6 September 2021, users can reserve the product during a fundraising period from 18:00 to 20:00 SGT, every Monday.

For more information on 'BTC-U Range Sniper', please refer to this factsheet.

About Matrixport

Matrixport is one of Asia's fastest growing digital asset financial services platform. With $10 billion in assets under management and custody, it provides one-stop crypto financial services with over $5 billion in average monthly trading volumes. The offerings include Cactus CustodyTM, spot OTC, fixed income, structured products, lending as well as asset management.

Headquartered in Singapore, Matrixport's mission is to make crypto easy for everyone and its motto is "Get More From Your Crypto". The company holds licenses in Hong Kong and Switzerland with over 230 employees serving both institutions and retail customers across Asia and Europe. For more information, visit www.matrixport.com.

Instagram: @matrixport_

Twitter: @realMatrixport

LinkedIn: @Matrixport

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1608600/Matrixport_BTC_U_Range_Sniper_Matrixport.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1608601/Matrixport_Logo.jpg