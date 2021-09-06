Newron Initiates First Potentially Pivotal Study with Evenamide in Patients with Schizophrenia

Milan, Italy and Morristown, NJ, USA, September 6, 2021, 07:00 am CEST - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ('Newron') (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, today announced the initiation of Study 008A, the first potentially pivotal study with evenamide in patients with schizophrenia.

Study 008A, a four-week, randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled international study, is designed to evaluate the efficacy, tolerability, and safety (including effects on the electroencephalogram (EEG)) of the 30mg BID therapeutic dose of evenamide in patients with chronic schizophrenia, currently being treated with a second-generation antipsychotic. Newron plans to randomize at least 200 patients in study centers in Europe, Asia and Latin America. Results from the study are expected by Q4 2022.