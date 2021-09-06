Veon Sells Russian Tower Assets for USD 970 Million Autor: PLX AI | 06.09.2021, 07:02 | 12 | 0 | 0 06.09.2021, 07:02 | (PLX AI) – Veon announces the sale of its Russian tower assets for USD 970 million.Veon to sell its mobile network towers in Russia to Service-Telecom The transaction involves the sale of 100% of National Tower CompanyService-Telecom is a partner to … (PLX AI) – Veon announces the sale of its Russian tower assets for USD 970 million.Veon to sell its mobile network towers in Russia to Service-Telecom The transaction involves the sale of 100% of National Tower CompanyService-Telecom is a partner to … (PLX AI) – Veon announces the sale of its Russian tower assets for USD 970 million.

Veon to sell its mobile network towers in Russia to Service-Telecom

The transaction involves the sale of 100% of National Tower Company

Service-Telecom is a partner to PJSC VimpelCom, which operates in Russia under the Beeline brand, and already provides the company with passive infrastructure across various regions in Russia

Service-Telecom is a partner to PJSC VimpelCom, which operates in Russia under the Beeline brand, and already provides the company with passive infrastructure across various regions in Russia

Veon CEO says transaction allows to release the capital to deleverage balance sheet and invest in critical aspects of active network and digital opportunities while achieving more financial flexibility



