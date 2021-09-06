checkAd

Veon Sells Russian Tower Assets for USD 970 Million

Autor: PLX AI
  • (PLX AI) – Veon announces the sale of its Russian tower assets for USD 970 million.
  • Veon to sell its mobile network towers in Russia to Service-Telecom
  • The transaction involves the sale of 100% of National Tower Company
  • Service-Telecom is a partner to PJSC VimpelCom, which operates in Russia under the Beeline brand, and already provides the company with passive infrastructure across various regions in Russia
  • Veon CEO says transaction allows to release the capital to deleverage balance sheet and invest in critical aspects of active network and digital opportunities while achieving more financial flexibility
Wertpapier


PLX AI | Analysen