Keep Selling FLSmidth on Limited Mining Recovery, Continued Cement Challenges, Handelsbanken Says
(PLX AI) – FLSmidth is unlikely to benefit from a mining recovery until next year, while the cement division continues to be challenged, Handelsbanken analysts said, reiterating a sell recommendation. Price target DKK 210FLSmidth is building a …
- (PLX AI) – FLSmidth is unlikely to benefit from a mining recovery until next year, while the cement division continues to be challenged, Handelsbanken analysts said, reiterating a sell recommendation.
- Price target DKK 210
- FLSmidth is building a strong order book in the mining division, but this won't support revenue until next year at the earliest, Handelsbanken said
- Meanwhile, the cement division is challenged in the short and medium term on costs and excess market capacity, the analysts said
- Long-term the share price potential is positive, especially due to the marked underperformance relative to peers, which should also limit any additional share price declines: Handelsbanken
