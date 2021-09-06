Keep Selling FLSmidth on Limited Mining Recovery, Continued Cement Challenges, Handelsbanken Says Autor: PLX AI | 06.09.2021, 07:10 | 9 | 0 | 0 06.09.2021, 07:10 | (PLX AI) – FLSmidth is unlikely to benefit from a mining recovery until next year, while the cement division continues to be challenged, Handelsbanken analysts said, reiterating a sell recommendation. Price target DKK 210FLSmidth is building a … (PLX AI) – FLSmidth is unlikely to benefit from a mining recovery until next year, while the cement division continues to be challenged, Handelsbanken analysts said, reiterating a sell recommendation. Price target DKK 210FLSmidth is building a … (PLX AI) – FLSmidth is unlikely to benefit from a mining recovery until next year, while the cement division continues to be challenged, Handelsbanken analysts said, reiterating a sell recommendation.

Price target DKK 210

FLSmidth is building a strong order book in the mining division, but this won't support revenue until next year at the earliest, Handelsbanken said

Meanwhile, the cement division is challenged in the short and medium term on costs and excess market capacity, the analysts said

Long-term the share price potential is positive, especially due to the marked underperformance relative to peers, which should also limit any additional share price declines: Handelsbanken



