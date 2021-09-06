Visa Is Buying Opportunity, but Delta Numbers Need to Drop First, Wells Fargo Says
- (PLX AI) – Visa is a buying opportunity, but the number of Delta Covid-19 infections needs to drop first before the shares will break out of their recent range, analysts at Wells Fargo said.
- Wells Fargo rates Visa overweight, with price target $280
- Visa reported on Friday August U.S. payments volume 30 points above 2019 levels, but down slightly from July, while global processed transactions were 125% of 2019, which was 1 point better than July
- Importantly, cross border volumes excluding intra-Europe increased to 85% of 2019 in August, up from 81% in July and are now back to recent highs seen in May, with the improvement driven by travel and e-commerce, not crypto, Wells Fargo said
