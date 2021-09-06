checkAd

Visa Is Buying Opportunity, but Delta Numbers Need to Drop First, Wells Fargo Says

Autor: PLX AI
06.09.2021, 07:25  |  55   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Visa is a buying opportunity, but the number of Delta Covid-19 infections needs to drop first before the shares will break out of their recent range, analysts at Wells Fargo said.Wells Fargo rates Visa overweight, with price target …

  • (PLX AI) – Visa is a buying opportunity, but the number of Delta Covid-19 infections needs to drop first before the shares will break out of their recent range, analysts at Wells Fargo said.
  • Wells Fargo rates Visa overweight, with price target $280
  • Visa reported on Friday August U.S. payments volume 30 points above 2019 levels, but down slightly from July, while global processed transactions were 125% of 2019, which was 1 point better than July
  • Importantly, cross border volumes excluding intra-Europe increased to 85% of 2019 in August, up from 81% in July and are now back to recent highs seen in May, with the improvement driven by travel and e-commerce, not crypto, Wells Fargo said


Visa Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Visa Is Buying Opportunity, but Delta Numbers Need to Drop First, Wells Fargo Says (PLX AI) – Visa is a buying opportunity, but the number of Delta Covid-19 infections needs to drop first before the shares will break out of their recent range, analysts at Wells Fargo said.Wells Fargo rates Visa overweight, with price target …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Visa Is Buying Opportunity, but Delta Numbers Need to Drop First, Wells Fargo Says
Veon Sells Russian Tower Assets for USD 970 Million
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Keep Selling FLSmidth on Limited Mining Recovery, Continued Cement Challenges, Handelsbanken Says
ABN AMRO to Pay EUR 250 Million in Compensation to Certain Clients
Andritz Gets PowerFluid Bed Boiler Order in Japan
Bayer Says Eliapixant Phase 2b Cough Trial Was Successful
Titel
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
Paradox Interactive CEO Resigns, Is Replaced by Chairman
BASF & Shanshan China Battery Materials Joint Venture Approved
Investor AB to Use SOBI Funds to Invest in Patricia Industries, EQT Funds, Selected Listed ...
Lanxess Raises Prices for Inorganic Pigments
Ambu CEO Buys Shares for DKK 26 Million
Bavarian Nordic RSV Vaccine Phase 2 Trial Is Successful
Delivery Hero to Issue Convertible Bonds for EUR 1 Billion
Faurecia, SSAB to Develop Ultra-Low CO2 Seat Structures
Norwegian Air Secondary Placing Completed at NOK 9.30 per Share
Titel
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
BioNTech Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Expected; Posts EUR 2.8 Billion Profit
Leoni Raises Outlook After Strong First Half
Paradox Interactive CEO Resigns, Is Replaced by Chairman
Nel Falls Again as Several Brokers Cut Price Targets, but Bank of America Reiterates Buy
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.09.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 35/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
03.09.21LYNX: Visa: Wo würde ich zuschlagen?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
03.09.21Visa August U.S. Payments Volume Fell Slightly From July
PLX AI | Analysen
03.09.21Märkte am Morgen: Broadcom, Docusign, Ambarella, Visa, Abbvie, Zooplus, Nikola, Nel, SLM Solutions, MorphoSys - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
30.08.21Chase and Visa Help Support New Yorkers with Tap to Ride
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.08.21Steht ein Crash an der Börse bevor? Darauf deuten die Daten hin
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
26.08.21Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Visa Announces Inaugural Class of Visa Black Scholars and Jobs Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Visa Mobile Payment Monitor 2021: Kontaktloses Bezahlen wird zum Standard, mobil legt weiter zu (FOTO)
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
20.08.213 dividendenstarke Tech-Aktien zum Kauf im August
The Motley Fool | Kommentare