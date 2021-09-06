UK MHRA Grants GenSight Biologics’ LUMEVOQ Ophthalmic Gene Therapy Promising Innovative Medicine Designation

GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that its gene therapy LUMEVOQ has been granted Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for the treatment of vision loss due to Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) caused by a confirmed G11778A mutation in the ND4 mitochondrial gene.

“This is great news for those in the UK affected by LHON, as they currently have limited treatment options,” said Bernard Gilly, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of GenSight. “This marks another important milestone in our preparations to make LUMEVOQ available to LHON patients as soon as possible.”