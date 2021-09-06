UK MHRA Grants GenSight Biologics’ LUMEVOQ Ophthalmic Gene Therapy Promising Innovative Medicine Designation
GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that its gene therapy LUMEVOQ has been granted Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for the treatment of vision loss due to Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) caused by a confirmed G11778A mutation in the ND4 mitochondrial gene.
“This is great news for those in the UK affected by LHON, as they currently have limited treatment options,” said Bernard Gilly, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of GenSight. “This marks another important milestone in our preparations to make LUMEVOQ available to LHON patients as soon as possible.”
PIM designation is given to a medicinal product that is likely to offer a major advantage for patients. For the MHRA to grant a PIM designation, the product must meet each of the following three criteria:
- The condition should be life-threatening or seriously debilitating with high unmet need, meaning there is no method of treatment, diagnosis or prevention available, or existing methods have serious limitations
- The medicinal product is likely to offer major advantage over methods currently used in the UK; preliminary evidence should be submitted based on both non-clinical and clinical data
- The potential adverse effects of the medicinal product are likely to be outweighed by the benefits, allowing for the reasonable expectation of a positive benefit-risk balance
PIM designation is also an early indication that a medicine is a promising candidate for the MHRA’s Early Access to Medicines Scheme (EAMS) in the treatment, diagnosis or prevention of life-threatening or seriously debilitating conditions with an unmet need. The EAMS is similar to the Cohort ATU (Autorisation Temporaire d’Utilisation de Cohorte [Cohort Temporary Authorisation for use]) program in France, which simplifies the process by which patients could be treated with promising treatments ahead of market authorization. LUMEVOQ was approved for a French Cohort ATU in July 2021.
