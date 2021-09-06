Heikki Pesu (born 1967, M.Sc. (Eng.)) has been appointed as Business Area Director of Building Technology and a member of Consti’s Management Team. In his new role, Heikki Pesu will also act as CEO of Consti Talotekniikka Oy. In 2011-2021, Pesu acted as CEO of Are Group. Before his almost ten-year career as CEO of Are Group, Pesu worked as Regional Director at Lemminkäinen Talotekniikka Oy.

Heikki Pesu will assume the new position at latest by end of March 2022, and he will report to Esa Korkeela, CEO of Consti Group.

“I warmly welcome Heikki to Consti. He has a broad experience and deep knowledge of the building technology industry, and with the right kind of expertise he is capable of supporting Consti’s growth as well as improvement of productivity and profitability going forward. With Heikki in charge, we will continue to implement the strategy of our Building Technology business area with a particular focus in growing our service business”, says Esa Korkeela, CEO of Consti Group.

The CV and photo of Heikki Pesu are available on Consti’s website at: http://investor.consti.fi/en/corporate-governance/ceo-and-management-t ....

CONSTI PLC

Further information:

Esa Korkeela, CEO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 40 730 8568

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services and selected new construction services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland’s growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2020, Consti Group’s net sales amounted to 275 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi