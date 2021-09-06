checkAd

Change in Consti’s Management Team Heikki Pesu appointed as Business Area Director of Building Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.09.2021, 07:30  |  31   |   |   

CONSTI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 6 SEPTEMBER 2021, at 8.30 a.m.

Change in Consti’s Management Team: Heikki Pesu appointed as Business Area Director of Building Technology

Heikki Pesu (born 1967, M.Sc. (Eng.)) has been appointed as Business Area Director of Building Technology and a member of Consti’s Management Team. In his new role, Heikki Pesu will also act as CEO of Consti Talotekniikka Oy. In 2011-2021, Pesu acted as CEO of Are Group. Before his almost ten-year career as CEO of Are Group, Pesu worked as Regional Director at Lemminkäinen Talotekniikka Oy.

Heikki Pesu will assume the new position at latest by end of March 2022, and he will report to Esa Korkeela, CEO of Consti Group.

“I warmly welcome Heikki to Consti. He has a broad experience and deep knowledge of the building technology industry, and with the right kind of expertise he is capable of supporting Consti’s growth as well as improvement of productivity and profitability going forward. With Heikki in charge, we will continue to implement the strategy of our Building Technology business area with a particular focus in growing our service business”, says Esa Korkeela, CEO of Consti Group.

The CV and photo of Heikki Pesu are available on Consti’s website at: http://investor.consti.fi/en/corporate-governance/ceo-and-management-t ....

CONSTI PLC

Further information:
Esa Korkeela, CEO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 40 730 8568

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services and selected new construction services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland’s growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2020, Consti Group’s net sales amounted to 275 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Change in Consti’s Management Team Heikki Pesu appointed as Business Area Director of Building Technology CONSTI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 6 SEPTEMBER 2021, at 8.30 a.m. Change in Consti’s Management Team: Heikki Pesu appointed as Business Area Director of Building Technology Heikki Pesu (born 1967, M.Sc. (Eng.)) has been appointed as …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
JD.com Announces New Appointments for JD.com and JD Retail
Adaptimmune Updates Data from its Phase 1 Trial for Liver Cancer at ILCA Showing Clinical Benefit
HUTCHMED Announces Selection of Its Shares in the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock ...
Supervisory Board of LHV Group confirmed share subscription price of EUR 34 and specified the ...
Royal Dutch Shell Plc Second Quarter 2021 Euro and GBP Equivalent Dividend Payments
Subscription period for shares based on Savosolar Plc’s Warrant Plan 3-2020 starts on 6 September ...
FLSmidth’s acquisition of TK Mining to exclude thyssenkrupp’s mining activities in India
Gentex Targets Light Commercial Vehicles for Its Digital Rearview Mirrors; Supplies Vision & ...
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...