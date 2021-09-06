FLSmidth’s acquisition of TK Mining to exclude thyssenkrupp’s mining activities in India

FLSmidth already has a strong presence in India and the TK Mining activities in India are not strategically important for the transaction. The exclusion of the TK Mining activities in India will not affect the transfer of TK Mining’s key IP and technologies to FLSmidth as part of the overall transaction.

It was announced on 29 July 2021 (company announcement No. 7 2021) that FLSmidth will acquire thyssenkrupp’s Mining business (TK Mining). As stated in the announcement, it was still being negotiated if thyssenkrupp’s mining activities in India which are part of a larger integrated entity not fully owned by thyssenkrupp would be part of the transaction. Following discussions between the parties and with the minority shareholders, it has now been agreed to exclude the TK Mining activities in India from the final transaction. Consequently the total consideration (enterprise value) for TK Mining will be reduced by EUR 45 million (approximately DKK 335 million) to EUR 280 million (approximately DKK 2.1 billion).

In 20201, the TK Mining activities in India delivered revenue of ~EUR 100 million. TK Mining (excl. TK Mining activities in India) delivered revenue of ~EUR 680 million (~DKK 5.1 billion). The exclusion of the TK Mining activities in India has no impact on the expected synergies and integration costs for the transaction. TK Mining is still expected to be net profit and cash flow positive from 2024 on a stand-alone basis. The EV/EBITDA normalised incl. synergies is around 3.5x post integration.





Contacts

Media Relations

Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations

Nicolai Mauritzen, +45 30 93 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com





1 September 2020 FYE





