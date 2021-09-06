checkAd

TCM Group A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.09.2021, 07:41  |  20   |   |   

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT                                                                                                                    

No. 101/2021

Tvis, 6 September 2021

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 77/2021, TCM Group A/S (”TCM Group” or ”the Company”) has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 26 April 2021 until 11 March 2022. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of DKK 100 million under the programme.

The share buyback has been set up and structured in accordance with the safe harbour rules in art. 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation and the European Commission Regulation 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 30 August - 3 September 2021:

Date No. of shares Average price (DKK) Total value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 331,538   52,549,097
30 August 2021 638 160.78 102,578
31 August 2021 1,000 162.08 162,080
1 September 2021 1,000 161.00 161,000
2 September 2021 1,000 159.87 159,870
3 September 2021 5,000 160.47 802,350
Total 8,638   1,387,878
Accumulated under the programme 340,176   52,936,975

Following these transactions, TCM Group A/S holds 625,890 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6,3 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 30 August - 3 September 2021 is enclosed.

For further information please contact:
Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkkener and Nettoline. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 140 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. TCM Group is supplier to the 45% owned e-commerce kitchen business Celebert, which operates under the brands kitchn.dk, billigskabe.dk, Celebert and Just Woods. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TCM Group A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT                                                                                                                     No. 101/2021 Tvis, 6 September 2021 Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme As mentioned in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
JD.com Announces New Appointments for JD.com and JD Retail
Adaptimmune Updates Data from its Phase 1 Trial for Liver Cancer at ILCA Showing Clinical Benefit
HUTCHMED Announces Selection of Its Shares in the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock ...
Supervisory Board of LHV Group confirmed share subscription price of EUR 34 and specified the ...
Royal Dutch Shell Plc Second Quarter 2021 Euro and GBP Equivalent Dividend Payments
Subscription period for shares based on Savosolar Plc’s Warrant Plan 3-2020 starts on 6 September ...
FLSmidth’s acquisition of TK Mining to exclude thyssenkrupp’s mining activities in India
Gentex Targets Light Commercial Vehicles for Its Digital Rearview Mirrors; Supplies Vision & ...
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...