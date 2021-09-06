Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
(PLX AI) – Siemens Energy and Toray to develop partnership through PEM water electrolysis based on a new membrane technology.Toray Industries, Inc. and Siemens Energy K.K., the Japanese subsidiary of Siemens Energy AG, were adopted by the Green …
- (PLX AI) – Siemens Energy and Toray to develop partnership through PEM water electrolysis based on a new membrane technology.
- Toray Industries, Inc. and Siemens Energy K.K., the Japanese subsidiary of Siemens Energy AG, were adopted by the Green Hydrogen Project under the Green Innovation Funding Program organized by the Japanese Ministry of Economy
- Toray will provide Siemens Energy with Toray's proprietary hydrocarbon electrolyte membranes
- The two companies will work together to promote the installation and demonstration of these membranes in Siemens Energy's large industrial scale PEM water electrolyzer
