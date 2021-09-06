Peijia Medical Engages Professor Saibal Kar as Exclusive Consultant

To Advise the Company's Mitral Transcatheter Edge-to-edge Repair Project and the Company in General

SUZHOU, China, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peijia Medical Limited (HKEX: 9996) is pleased to announce Saibal Kar MD, FACC, FSCAI, board-certified interventional cardiologist has agreed to become our exclusive consultant in China to advise the research and development of our Mitral Transcatheter Edge to Edge Repair project ("Peijia TEER", or "Project Gemini") and to advise the Company in general.

Dr. Kar is a world leading doctor well-known for his research and achievement in the field of structured heart therapies, particularly in mitral repair space and the winner of several high caliber awards including Man of the Year Award by Centric Health Group. Dr. Kar currently serves as the Director of Structural Heart Disease Interventions and Clinical Research at Los Robles Health System, and Professor of Medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. He is recognized as the leading physician in developing and implementing minimally-invasive techniques in structural heart disease interventions. Dr. Kar has taught and mentored many physicians all around the world, and was instrumental in helping China's transcatheter heart valve repair/replacement development in the past. Dr. Kar receives research grants from and is a consultant to multinational companies, such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Gore & Associates, and Abbott Vascular.