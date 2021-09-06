checkAd

Figures from culture, business, and sport join call for protection of people, planet, and wildlife on 20th anniversary of UN-backed World Peace Day

Featuring 17-time Grammy award winner Sting and Singer-Songwriter Calum Scott, Peace Day Live will take place on 21st September 2021 to help drive collective efforts for peace in communities around the world

LINE UP TO INCLUDE: LAURA WHITMORE, TV presenter and radio broadcaster; EDDIE IZZARD, stand-up comedian, actor, writer and activist; THE RT HON BARONESS PATRICIA SCOTLAND QC, Commonwealth Secretary General; NADHIM ZAHAWI, UK Minister for Business & Industry; JACK SAVORETTI, singer and songwriter; KATY MINSHALL, Head of UK Government, Public Policy and Philanthropy at Twitter; MARCO LAMBERTINI, Director General, WWF International; MICHELE BACHELET, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights; SACHA PARKINSON, actor; HAKEEM KAE-KAZIM, actor and activist; REBECCA GUDGEON, Partner, Hudson Sandler; SIR JEREMY GREENSTOCK, Chairman of the strategic advisory company, Gatehouse Advisory Partners; KIRAN + NIVI artists; PAUL POLMAN, Co-Founder and Chair, IMAGINE, AND MORE

Peace Day Live is a groundbreaking, free-to-register digital event produced by Jude Law and Jeremy Gilley

Join Peace Day Live on 21st September for #PeaceDay, the United Nations' International Day of Peace

A free-to-register digital experience featuring high-profile thought leaders and celebrities, united in their message of peace and non-violence

Leaders from the worlds of politics, activism, business, culture and sport, will come together on 21st September, the United Nations' International Day of Peace, to mobilise a global audience in collective efforts against violence. Appearing together at Peace Day Live, a flagship event run by Peace One Day, the speakers will call for action in three key areas to advance peace in communities around the world. The core themes, protecting people, planet, and wildlife, have been identified as essential enablers of peace, not only in conflict zones but in the towns and cities of the most developed nations.

With an opening statement by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, the landmark event comes on the 20th anniversary of Peace Day, an annual day of global ceasefire and non-violence.  Some of the world's greatest thinkers on these issues will be sharing their experience and wisdom, seeking to inform, inspire and engage a global audience. Supported in its awareness campaign by Twitter, last year's event reached people in 141 countries, with Peace One Day aiming to engage three billion people by 2025.

