ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU welcomes inclusion into SDAX(R) index

06.09.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABOUT YOU welcomes inclusion into SDAX(R) index


Hamburg, 6 September 2021 - ABOUT YOU Holding AG ("ABOUT YOU") will be included into SDAX(R) via the Fast Entry rule less than three months after its initial listing. The entrance confirms the increasing relevance of ABOUT YOU in the capital markets.

After the quarterly DAX(R) index review on 3 September 2021, Deutsche Börse has announced that ABOUT YOU will be added to SDAX(R) effective from 20 September 2021. The index consists of 70 smaller businesses, so-called small caps, which follow the companies included in DAX(R) and MDAX(R) with regards to their free float market capitalisation.

Tarek Müller, co-founder and member of the management board responsible for Marketing & Brand: "Around three months after our trading debut, the inclusion into renowned SDAX(R) is evidence of the attractiveness of our shares and trust in our business model. We are delighted about the higher visibility, which the inclusion into the index gives to our shares. For us, this is a motivation and obligation at the same time - we would like to build on this milestone to further digitise the offline shopping experience of our customers and become the leading global online fashion platform."

The shares of ABOUT YOU are traded under the ticker symbol YOU and ISIN DE000A3CNK42 in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

A trading update of ABOUT YOU's financials for the second quarter 2021/2022 is scheduled on 28 September 2021.


ABOUT YOU
ABOUT YOU digitises the classic shopping stroll by creating an inspiring and personalised shopping experience on the smartphone. At ABOUT YOU, the focus is on the customers, who are supported in expressing themselves individually through fashion. On the website aboutyou.com and the multi-award winning ABOUT YOU app, customers find versatile inspiration and more than 400,000 items from over 2,000 brands. With more than 30 million unique monthly active users, ABOUT YOU is one of the largest fashion and lifestyle platforms in Europe. It is currently active in 26 European markets. With the ABOUT YOU Commerce Suite, the fashion tech company also offers its own e-commerce infrastructure as a licensed product. The group's shares have been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard in June 2021.

