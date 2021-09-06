checkAd

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Announces That It Has Been Granted an H-P2A Patent in Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.09.2021, 08:00  |  31   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (Paris:ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green Cement” or the “Company”), a pioneer in clinker-free low-carbon cement, today announces that it has been granted a European patent for its H-P2A technology.

This issuance of a second patent for the Company’s H-P2A technology, following the one granted in the United States in 2020, further strengthens the protection of Hoffmann Green Cement’s intellectual property and therefore intensifies the barriers to entry on the decarbonized cement market. Following over five years of appraisals, the H-P2A patent was validated by the European Patent Office under number 3274315.

As a reminder, H-P2A (High Performance Alkaline Activation) is a geopolymer technology enabling low-carbon cements to be formulated, based on the co-products produced by industry, for the mortar and industrial adhesive markets.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: “As the decarbonization of the construction sector is a crucial challenge, notably in Europe, we are proud to announce the granting of a patent for our H-P2A technology for this region. In keeping with our innovation strategy, meeting this new milestone rewards all the investment and efforts undertaken since the Company’s creation in terms of protecting our intellectual property. The granting of this European patent will enable us to begin marketing this technology from 2022 in France and across Europe”.

Characteristics of H-P2A technology:

  • Composition of cement produced using this technology: flash clay mixed with silicate and activators and superactivators specifically formulated by the Company;
  • A tensile strength on concrete of more than 25 MPa for H-P2A cement;
  • H-P2A cement is a two-component cement consisting of either an active powder and a liquid solution or a blend of two pastes mixed to obtain a fast-setting effect;
  • Perfectly compatible with existing production processes;
  • Intended for the formulators market for the manufacturing of 100% mineral, non-flammable and VOC (volatile organic compound)-free adhesives.

Financial schedule:

  • H1 2021 revenue and results will be published on September 20, 2021 (before market)

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative clinker-free low-carbon cement with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement. Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement’s composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker. Hoffmann Green’s cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.
For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies SASU Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Announces That It Has Been Granted an H-P2A Patent in Europe Regulatory News: Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (Paris:ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green Cement” or the “Company”), a pioneer in clinker-free low-carbon cement, today announces that it has been granted a European patent …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UK MHRA Grants GenSight Biologics’ LUMEVOQ Ophthalmic Gene Therapy Promising Innovative Medicine ...
New Study Investigates the Ability of Masimo ORi to Provide Early Warning of Hypoxemia During ...
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Announces That It Has Been Granted an H-P2A Patent in Europe
ESI Group Continues Evolving Its Board of Directors
Titel
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Robert Mehrabian to Resume Role of Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Upon Retirement ...
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.08.21Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Strengthens its Management Team with the Appointment of Stéphanie Bondoux as Director of Certification and Accreditation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten