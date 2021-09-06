ESI Group Continues Evolving Its Board of Directors

As Director Patrice Soudan represents a valuable asset for ESI Group thanks to his expertise in leadership and financial management of global publicly listed industrial and technological companies. Patrice Soudan will be member of the Strategic Committee, the Audit Committee, the Compensation Committee and the Technology and Marketing Committee.

ESI Group (Paris:ESI) (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI) announces the evolution of its Board of Directors to continue supporting the company’s transformation toward best-in-class international listed company. During its meeting of September 3 rd , 2021, the Board of Directors co-opted Patrice Soudan as independent Director. He takes over the mandate of Vincent Chaillou, who resigned. Patrice’s mandate ends at the shareholders meeting of 2024.

“During these past months, the Group accelerated its transition towards best-in-class governance practices. The arrival of Patrice confirms this, as well as the Group’s ability to attract board members with relevant talent and experience. Patrice’s considerable experience in marketing, R&D, industrial and financial matters will be of great help to the Group and its management to reach the next level of performance. I also want to warmly thank Vincent Chaillou for his contributions to the Board of Directors during these past years.” states Alex Davern, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ESI Group.

Patrice Soudan, French citizen, was born on September 29, 1958. He joined Legrand in 1991, as Management Controller, then Director of Management Control, and finally Group Chief Financial Officer in 2001. Appointed Deputy CEO and member of the Legrand Executive Committee in 2008, he took over the management of the Group's main industrial division, and then of all the Group's industrial divisions and operations as of 2014. During this period, Legrand has enhanced growth profile by boosting new business segments, created product platforms and deployed a multipolar back office organization, all this contributing to its well-known long-term value creation.

“Happy to join a high potential company under the leadership of Cristel de Rouvray as CEO and Alex Davern as Chairman of the Board. I am committed to bring my knowledge and expertise in an industrial global company to ESI board of directors and its executive team” commented Patrice Soudan.

This cooptation will be submitted to the vote of next Shareholders’ meeting, planned in June 2022. The Board now consists of 8 members, including 6 independent members and 3 women.

