Royal Dutch Shell Plc Second Quarter 2021 Euro and GBP Equivalent Dividend Payments

Dividends on A Shares will be paid, by default, in euros at the rate of €0.2024 per A Share. Holders of A Shares who have validly submitted US dollars or pounds sterling currency elections by August 27, 2021 will be entitled to a dividend of US$0.24 or 17.38p per A Share, respectively.

The Hague, 6 September, 2021 - The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc (“RDS”) today announced the pounds sterling and euro equivalent dividend payments in respect of the second quarter 2021 interim dividend, which was announced on July 29, 2021 at US$0.24 per A ordinary share (“A Share”) and B ordinary share (“B Share”).

Dividends on B Shares will be paid, by default, in pounds sterling at the rate of 17.38p per B Share. Holders of B Shares who have validly submitted US dollars or euros currency elections by August 27, 2021 will be entitled to a dividend of US$0.24 or €0.2024 per B Share, respectively.

Euro and pounds sterling dividends payable in cash have been converted from US dollars based on an average of market exchange rates over the three dealing days from 1 September to 3 September, 2021.

This dividend will be payable on September 20, 2021 to those members whose names were on the Register of Members on August 13, 2021.

Taxation - cash dividend

Cash dividends on A Shares will be subject to the deduction of Dutch dividend withholding tax at the rate of 15%, which may be reduced in certain circumstances. Non-Dutch resident shareholders, depending on their particular circumstances, may be entitled to a full or partial refund of Dutch dividend withholding tax.

If you are uncertain as to the tax treatment of any dividends you should consult your tax advisor.

Note

A different currency election date may apply to shareholders holding shares in a securities account with a bank or financial institution ultimately holding through Euroclear Nederland. This may also apply to other shareholders who do not hold their shares either directly on the Register of Members or in the corporate sponsored nominee arrangement. Shareholders can contact their broker, financial intermediary, bank or financial institution for the election deadline that applies.