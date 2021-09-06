ABN AMRO to Pay EUR 250 Million in Compensation to Certain Clients
- (PLX AI) – ABN AMRO will pay EUR 250 million in compensation to consumers who paid too much interest on revolving consumer credits with floating rates.
- Approximately 15% of all clients with a revolving credit facility in scope are eligible for compensation
- ABN AMRO expects to compensate every client concerned by the end of 2022
- The vast majority of the clients will receive compensation of between EUR 50 and EUR 1,750
- This means ABN will take an additional Q3 provision of EUR 220 million
