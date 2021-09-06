ABN AMRO to Pay EUR 250 Million in Compensation to Certain Clients Autor: PLX AI | 06.09.2021, 08:02 | 26 | 0 | 0 06.09.2021, 08:02 | (PLX AI) – ABN AMRO will pay EUR 250 million in compensation to consumers who paid too much interest on revolving consumer credits with floating rates.Approximately 15% of all clients with a revolving credit facility in scope are eligible for … (PLX AI) – ABN AMRO will pay EUR 250 million in compensation to consumers who paid too much interest on revolving consumer credits with floating rates.Approximately 15% of all clients with a revolving credit facility in scope are eligible for … (PLX AI) – ABN AMRO will pay EUR 250 million in compensation to consumers who paid too much interest on revolving consumer credits with floating rates.

Approximately 15% of all clients with a revolving credit facility in scope are eligible for compensation

ABN AMRO expects to compensate every client concerned by the end of 2022

The vast majority of the clients will receive compensation of between EUR 50 and EUR 1,750

This means ABN will take an additional Q3 provision of EUR 220 million ABN AMRO Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



