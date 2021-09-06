checkAd

DGAP-News Nordex SE: Nordex announces entry into the 6 MW class with the N163/6.X turbine

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.09.2021, 08:15  |  37   |   |   

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Product Launch
Nordex SE: Nordex announces entry into the 6 MW class with the N163/6.X turbine

06.09.2021 / 08:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 6 September 2021. The Nordex Group is adding the N163/6.X turbine to its product portfolio. The Group is following up its successful approach started with the introduction of the Delta4000 series, presented for the first time in 2017, of a flexible power range - initially with the 4 MW+ class, followed by the 5 MW+ class - and now with the 6 MW+ class.

Compared to its sister model in the 5 MW class - the N163/5.X - the N163/6.X is able to produce an up to 7 percent higher annual energy yield thanks to its much higher rated output. Its flexibility and a large number of operating modes mean that wind farms can be individually adapted to the customer's respective business model in terms of output, capacity factor, service life and sound emission requirements. The N163/6.X has a design lifetime of 25 years, but also comes with an extended lifetime for specific sites for up to 35 years. The long life of the components thus also contributes to the sustainability of a project.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Nordex SE!
Long
Basispreis 14,84€
Hebel 10,24
Ask 1,71
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 17,88€
Hebel 9,88
Ask 1,52
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

A more efficient gearbox is used to achieve the higher rated output in the 6 MW range and the electrical system of the Delta4000 product series has been adapted by raising the nominal voltage and using an improved cooling system. In spite of this, the exterior dimensions of the nacelle have not been changed. The advantage of this is that the proven logistics and installation processes for the turbines in the Delta4000 series can be made use of as before.

In addition to this, a stronger version of the approx. 80 metre rotor blade from the N163/5.X, based on the proven GRP/carbon differential design, is employed, which the Nordex Group has been using in the series production of its rotor blades since 2011. The lower rotation speed means that the noise emission levels of the N163/6.X stand at max. 106.4 dB(A).

Like its sister model, the N163/5.X, the N163/6.X is designed for moderate and light-wind regions, but focusses on selected core markets in Europe.

José Luis Blanco, CEO Nordex Group: "Our turbines in the Delta4000 series are based on a standard technical platform. Consistent modularisation means that type-specific components, such as rotor blades or gearboxes, can be adapted for different variants. The N163/6.X is yet another example of how highly efficient solutions that have proved successful in practice can be specifically implemented for special geographic regions."

Seite 1 von 3
Nordex Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: NORDEX: Markt Kap. 13 - 20 Mrd. € in den nächsten 24 Monaten
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Nordex SE: Nordex announces entry into the 6 MW class with the N163/6.X turbine DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Product Launch Nordex SE: Nordex announces entry into the 6 MW class with the N163/6.X turbine 06.09.2021 / 08:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Hamburg, 6 September …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
EQS-Adhoc: Newron initiiert erste potenziell zulassungsrelevante Studie mit Evenamide bei Patienten mit ...
DGAP-News: Sectoral Asset Management: ccccc
EQS-Adhoc: Halbjahresergebnisse 2021 erfreulich
DGAP-News: Sectoral Asset Management: China's Regulatory Shift: From Quantitative to Qualitative Growth
EQS-Adhoc: Newron Initiates First Potentially Pivotal Study with Evenamide in Patients with Schizophrenia
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex gibt mit N163/6.X Turbine Einstieg in die 6-MW-Klasse bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: Newron initiiert erste potenziell zulassungsrelevante Studie mit Evenamide bei Patienten mit ...
DGAP-News: Newron Initiates First Potentially Pivotal Study with Evenamide in Patients with Schizophrenia
DGAP-News: Newron initiiert erste potenziell zulassungsrelevante Studie mit Evenamide bei Patienten mit ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
Modern Plant Based Foods mit News-Hattrick
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: PAION AG: HANA PHARM ERHÄLT MARKTZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IN ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet weiteren Zuwachs beim Eigenbestand: Wert der Krypto-Assets steigt auf ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE und ADTRAN, Inc., unterzeichnen eine Vereinbarung über einen ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:15 UhrDGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex gibt mit N163/6.X Turbine Einstieg in die 6-MW-Klasse bekannt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
05:08 UhrAnzeige: Defense Metals, Nordex, Rheinmetall – Diese Aktien profitieren von Megatrends!
inv3st.de | Kommentare
Anzeige
03.09.21ROUNDUP 2/Börse krempelt Dax-Familie um:  Zehn neue Konzerne im Leitindex
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
03.09.21INDEX-MONITOR: Drei Börsenneulinge unter den elf Neuen im SDax
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
03.09.21INDEX-MONITOR: Fünf SDax-Aufsteiger in Kürze im verkleinerten MDax
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
03.09.21Most Actives - die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages: Nordex, BioNTech & Varta
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
03.09.21Aktien: Delivery Hero, LPKF Laser, Lufthansa, Nordex, Varta und Co.: Neue Shortseller-Positionen
4investors | Kommentare
03.09.21INDEX-MONITOR: Im SDax stehen zwölf Wechsel an - Drei Börsenneulinge erwartet
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
03.09.21INDEX-MONITOR: MDax verliert an Bedeutung - Fünf Aufsteiger aus SDax erwartet
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
02.09.21ROUNDUP/IG Metall: Noch lange kein 'Grünes Job-Wunder' in der Windindustrie
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten