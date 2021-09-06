Compared to its sister model in the 5 MW class - the N163/5.X - the N163/6.X is able to produce an up to 7 percent higher annual energy yield thanks to its much higher rated output. Its flexibility and a large number of operating modes mean that wind farms can be individually adapted to the customer's respective business model in terms of output, capacity factor, service life and sound emission requirements. The N163/6.X has a design lifetime of 25 years, but also comes with an extended lifetime for specific sites for up to 35 years. The long life of the components thus also contributes to the sustainability of a project.

The Nordex Group is adding the N163/6.X turbine to its product portfolio. The Group is following up its successful approach started with the introduction of the Delta4000 series, presented for the first time in 2017, of a flexible power range - initially with the 4 MW+ class, followed by the 5 MW+ class - and now with the 6 MW+ class.

Nordex SE: Nordex announces entry into the 6 MW class with the N163/6.X turbine 06.09.2021

A more efficient gearbox is used to achieve the higher rated output in the 6 MW range and the electrical system of the Delta4000 product series has been adapted by raising the nominal voltage and using an improved cooling system. In spite of this, the exterior dimensions of the nacelle have not been changed. The advantage of this is that the proven logistics and installation processes for the turbines in the Delta4000 series can be made use of as before.

In addition to this, a stronger version of the approx. 80 metre rotor blade from the N163/5.X, based on the proven GRP/carbon differential design, is employed, which the Nordex Group has been using in the series production of its rotor blades since 2011. The lower rotation speed means that the noise emission levels of the N163/6.X stand at max. 106.4 dB(A).

Like its sister model, the N163/5.X, the N163/6.X is designed for moderate and light-wind regions, but focusses on selected core markets in Europe.

José Luis Blanco, CEO Nordex Group: "Our turbines in the Delta4000 series are based on a standard technical platform. Consistent modularisation means that type-specific components, such as rotor blades or gearboxes, can be adapted for different variants. The N163/6.X is yet another example of how highly efficient solutions that have proved successful in practice can be specifically implemented for special geographic regions."