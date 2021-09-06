Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Notice of Interim Results

checkAd

ABINGDON, OXFORDSHIRE / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2021 / Midatech Pharma PLC (AIM:MTPH)(Nasdaq:MTP), a drug delivery technology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines, announces that it will release its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 at 7.00 am BST on Friday 17 September 2021.

The Company will be hosting a webinar at 5.30pm BST / 12.30pm EST on Monday 20 September 2021. The webinar is open to all existing and potential shareholders and those interested in attending may register via the following link where, following registration, they will be provided with access details:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vLpYaALlRYqUXveBsffy7w

Participants may submit questions during the webinar or in advance via email to: midatech@investor-focus.co.uk

For more information, please contact:

Midatech Pharma PLC
Stephen Stamp, CEO, CFO
Tel: +44 (0)29 2048 0180
www.midatechpharma.com

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
Freddy Crossley, Emma Earl (Corporate Finance)
Rupert Dearden (Corporate Broking)
Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 2500

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited (Joint Broker)
Andrew Thacker / James Pope (Corporate Broking)
Tel: +44(0)20 3657 0050

IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR and UK Investor Relations)
Tim Metcalfe / Graham Herring
Tel: +44 (0)20 3934 6630
Email: midatech@investor-focus.co.uk

About Midatech Pharma PLC

Midatech Pharma PLC (dual listed on LSE AIM: MTPH; and NASDAQ: MTP) is a drug delivery technology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and bio-distribution of medicines. The Company combines approved and development medications with its proprietary and innovative drug delivery technologies to provide compelling products that have the potential to powerfully impact the lives of patients.

The Company has developed three in-house technology platforms, each with its own unique mechanism to improve delivery of medications to sites of disease. All of the Company's technologies have successfully entered human use in the clinic, providing important validation of the potential for each platform:

  • Q-Sphera™ platform: a disruptive micro-technology used for sustained release to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time (from weeks to months).
  • MidaSolve™ platform: an innovative nanotechnology used to dissolve insoluble drugs so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumours.
  • MidaCore™ platform: a leading-edge nanotechnology used for targeting medications to sites of disease.

The platform nature of the technologies offers the potential to develop multiple drug assets rather than being reliant on a limited number of programmes. Midatech's technologies are supported by 36 patent families including 120 granted patents and an additional 70 patent applications. Midatech's headquarters and R&D facility is in Cardiff, UK. For more information please visit www.midatechpharma.com

