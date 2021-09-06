checkAd

DGAP-News Cannovum AG starts European cannabis expansion with founding of Cannovum Iberia LDA

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.09.2021, 08:33  |  14   |   |   

DGAP-News: Cannovum AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture
Cannovum AG starts European cannabis expansion with founding of Cannovum Iberia LDA

06.09.2021 / 08:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cannovum AG (stock exchanges Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, gettex: ISIN DE000A2LQU21) has started its European cannabis expansion with its subsidiary, Cannovum Health eG. The first step for this was founding Cannovum Iberia LDA, a joint venture between Cannovum and Portuguese entrepreneurs from the cannabis industry. Cannovum Iberia will initially distribute cannabis pharmaceuticals to pharmacies in Portugal.

The Portuguese pharmaceutical cannabis market is in its early stages. It was not until March 2021 that the first cannabis pharmaceutical, a flower variety, was approved for the Portuguese market. Pharmaceutical cannabis cultivation has been legal in Portugal since 2019, but only as an export product. Now, for the first time, Portuguese patients have access to cannabis-based medicines. The prescription guidelines are similar to German specifications. The German standards for medical cannabis regulations are recognized EU-wide, offering the opportunity to expand into Portugal as well as other European countries. Cannovum Iberia LDA is headquartered in Venda do Pinheiro.

"We have reached the first milestone and successfully completed the founding process of Cannovum Iberia LDA. It's important for us to work with connoisseurs of the local market and to improve the care of Portuguese patients together, because every patient deserves the best therapy," says Pia Marten, CEO of Cannovum AG.

Contact:

Linda Rasch, IR & PR, Cannovum AG
Phone +49 30 3982 163 62, linda.rasch@cannovum.com


Cannovum AG is the first German listed medical cannabis company. The shares are traded on the Düsseldorf, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg and gettex stock exchanges. Through its subsidiary Cannovum Health eG, Cannovum is a fully licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler, importer and manufacturer of high-quality medical cannabis products based in Berlin. The company focuses on the import of high-quality cannabinoid products, medical-scientific education and all-encompassing distribution for simplified and facilitated access to cannabis-based therapies.

For more information, visit www.cannovum.com


06.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Cannovum AG
Rheinsberger Str. 76/77
10115 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 3982 16360
E-mail: ir@cannovum.com
Internet: www.cannovum.com
ISIN: DE000A2LQU21
WKN: A2LQU2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich
EQS News ID: 1231290

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1231290  06.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231290&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetCANNOVUM Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Cannovum AG starts European cannabis expansion with founding of Cannovum Iberia LDA DGAP-News: Cannovum AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture Cannovum AG starts European cannabis expansion with founding of Cannovum Iberia LDA 06.09.2021 / 08:33 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Cannovum AG (stock …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
EQS-Adhoc: Newron initiiert erste potenziell zulassungsrelevante Studie mit Evenamide bei Patienten mit ...
DGAP-News: Sectoral Asset Management: ccccc
EQS-Adhoc: Halbjahresergebnisse 2021 erfreulich
EQS-Adhoc: Newron Initiates First Potentially Pivotal Study with Evenamide in Patients with Schizophrenia
DGAP-News: Sectoral Asset Management: China's Regulatory Shift: From Quantitative to Qualitative Growth
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex gibt mit N163/6.X Turbine Einstieg in die 6-MW-Klasse bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: Newron initiiert erste potenziell zulassungsrelevante Studie mit Evenamide bei Patienten mit ...
DGAP-News: Newron Initiates First Potentially Pivotal Study with Evenamide in Patients with Schizophrenia
DGAP-News: Newron initiiert erste potenziell zulassungsrelevante Studie mit Evenamide bei Patienten mit ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
Modern Plant Based Foods mit News-Hattrick
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: PAION AG: HANA PHARM ERHÄLT MARKTZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IN ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet weiteren Zuwachs beim Eigenbestand: Wert der Krypto-Assets steigt auf ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE und ADTRAN, Inc., unterzeichnen eine Vereinbarung über einen ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:33 UhrDGAP-News: Cannovum AG startet europäische Cannabis-Expansion mit Gründung der Cannovum Iberia LDA
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten