checkAd

DGAP-News 2G Energy AG lifts total operating revenue to EUR 63.9 million in Q2

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.09.2021, 08:30  |  22   |   |   

DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
2G Energy AG lifts total operating revenue to EUR 63.9 million in Q2

06.09.2021 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

2G Energy AG lifts total operating revenue to EUR 63.9 million in Q2

- H1 net sales increase to EUR 106.9 million (H1 2020: EUR 85.6 million); H1 total operating revenue amounts to EUR 111.5 million (H1 2020: EUR 115.5 million)

- EBIT at previous year's level of EUR 2.3 million

- Inventories significantly expanded to safeguard production (+29%), liquidity nevertheless increased

Heek, September 6, 2021 - 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the internationally leading manufacturers of gas driven combined heat and power (CHP) systems, boosted its net sales by EUR 21.3 million to EUR 106.9 million in the first half of 2021 (+24.9 %), as already reported in the corporate news release of August 26. HJS Motoren GmbH (HJS), which was fully consolidated for the first time, contributed EUR 4.1 million to this sales growth.

Coronavirus and bottlenecks on the procurement side characterize first half of the year
On the production side, the first half of the year was again dominated by coronavirus protection measures. For infection control reasons, at the start of the year 2G had extended the works holidays by one week. In addition, organizational measures are still in place which to date have successfully prevented the coronavirus pandemic from spreading to the workforce. In addition to purely internal measures, such as working within clearly defined teams, a significant reduction in recourse to external labor deserves particular mention. The second quarter was characterized by increasingly noticeable bottlenecks in procurement markets, which necessitated constant rescheduling in order to be able to maintain the high level of final invoices submitted. Timely stockpiling and a high level of flexibility within the workforce have to date prevented promised customer deadlines from having to be postponed. In the second quarter, total operating revenue increased slightly by EUR 0.8 million. However, over the first half of the year, total operating revenue decreased by 3.4 % to EUR 111.5 million under these difficult conditions. Supported by strong cash flow, a generous procurement and stockpiling program was launched in order to largely avert the need for reallocations due to bottlenecks in the second half of the year.

Seite 1 von 5
2G ENERGY Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News 2G Energy AG lifts total operating revenue to EUR 63.9 million in Q2 DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results 2G Energy AG lifts total operating revenue to EUR 63.9 million in Q2 06.09.2021 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 2G Energy AG lifts total …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
EQS-Adhoc: Newron initiiert erste potenziell zulassungsrelevante Studie mit Evenamide bei Patienten mit ...
DGAP-News: Sectoral Asset Management: ccccc
EQS-Adhoc: Halbjahresergebnisse 2021 erfreulich
DGAP-News: Sectoral Asset Management: China's Regulatory Shift: From Quantitative to Qualitative Growth
EQS-Adhoc: Newron Initiates First Potentially Pivotal Study with Evenamide in Patients with Schizophrenia
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex gibt mit N163/6.X Turbine Einstieg in die 6-MW-Klasse bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: Newron initiiert erste potenziell zulassungsrelevante Studie mit Evenamide bei Patienten mit ...
DGAP-News: Newron Initiates First Potentially Pivotal Study with Evenamide in Patients with Schizophrenia
EQS-Adhoc: BV Holding AG: Publikation weiterer Informationen zur SKAN-Gruppe
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
Modern Plant Based Foods mit News-Hattrick
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: PAION AG: HANA PHARM ERHÄLT MARKTZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IN ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet weiteren Zuwachs beim Eigenbestand: Wert der Krypto-Assets steigt auf ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE und ADTRAN, Inc., unterzeichnen eine Vereinbarung über einen ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:30 UhrDGAP-News: 2G Energy AG steigert Gesamtleistung im 2. Quartal auf 63,9 Mio. Euro
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.212G Energy: „Wasserstoff-Kompetenz entwickelt sich zunehmend zur Rückgrattechnologie”
4investors | Kommentare
26.08.21DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG: Umsatzerlöse steigen im ersten Halbjahr um 25 % auf 106,9 Mio. Euro
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG: H1 net sales up 25 % to EUR 106.9 million
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten