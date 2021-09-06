2G Energy AG lifts total operating revenue to EUR 63.9 million in Q2

- H1 net sales increase to EUR 106.9 million (H1 2020: EUR 85.6 million); H1 total operating revenue amounts to EUR 111.5 million (H1 2020: EUR 115.5 million)

- EBIT at previous year's level of EUR 2.3 million

- Inventories significantly expanded to safeguard production (+29%), liquidity nevertheless increased

Heek, September 6, 2021 - 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the internationally leading manufacturers of gas driven combined heat and power (CHP) systems, boosted its net sales by EUR 21.3 million to EUR 106.9 million in the first half of 2021 (+24.9 %), as already reported in the corporate news release of August 26. HJS Motoren GmbH (HJS), which was fully consolidated for the first time, contributed EUR 4.1 million to this sales growth.

Coronavirus and bottlenecks on the procurement side characterize first half of the year

On the production side, the first half of the year was again dominated by coronavirus protection measures. For infection control reasons, at the start of the year 2G had extended the works holidays by one week. In addition, organizational measures are still in place which to date have successfully prevented the coronavirus pandemic from spreading to the workforce. In addition to purely internal measures, such as working within clearly defined teams, a significant reduction in recourse to external labor deserves particular mention. The second quarter was characterized by increasingly noticeable bottlenecks in procurement markets, which necessitated constant rescheduling in order to be able to maintain the high level of final invoices submitted. Timely stockpiling and a high level of flexibility within the workforce have to date prevented promised customer deadlines from having to be postponed. In the second quarter, total operating revenue increased slightly by EUR 0.8 million. However, over the first half of the year, total operating revenue decreased by 3.4 % to EUR 111.5 million under these difficult conditions. Supported by strong cash flow, a generous procurement and stockpiling program was launched in order to largely avert the need for reallocations due to bottlenecks in the second half of the year.