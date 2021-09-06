Savosolar plans to arrange a rights issue of approximately EUR 5.4 – 6.4 million with additional warrants

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE USA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL.

The Board of Directors of Savosolar Plc ("Savosolar" or the "Company") has decided to arrange a partially underwritten rights issue totaling approximately between EUR 5.4 million and EUR 6.4 million (the "Offering") with three series of additional warrants enabling the Company to raise up to a maximum of approximately EUR 15.2 million (the "Warrants"), under the condition that the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 1 October 2021 gives authorisation to the Board of Directors to resolve on the Offering and the issuance of Warrants. The Offering is expected to consist of between 77,440,623 and 91,939,254 new shares (the "Offer Shares"). In addition, maximum of approximately 137,908,881 new shares could be subscribed based on the Warrants.

The Offering is expected to be carried out at EUR 0.07 per share, meaning the same subscription price as the subscription price on the basis of warrants of series TO7, which subscription period begins today and ends on 17 September 2021. Investors who subscribe for new shares on the basis of warrants of series TO7 will receive the same right to subscribe in the Offering as other shareholders.

Between approximately EUR 5.4 million and EUR 6.4 million before transaction costs is expected to be raised in the Offering if fully subscribed. In case the maximum number of Warrants is issued and all the Warrants are used for subscription of shares, the total subscription price of the shares subscribed based on the Warrants will amount to EUR 15.2 million at most.

The Offering is secured to EUR 5.4 million (100 per cent of the minimum size of the Offering), by external underwriters.

Savosolar is planning to give all its shareholders registered in Savosolar's shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd ("Euroclear Finland") or Euroclear Sweden AB ("Euroclear Sweden") one (1) book-entry subscription right (the "Subscription Right") for every one (1) share held on the Offering record date. One (1) Subscription Right entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) Offer Share.

The record date for the Offering is planned to be 6 October 2021 with the last day of trading including the Subscription Rights on 4 October 2021 and the first day of trading excluding the Subscription Rights on 5 October 2021.

The subscription price is expected to be EUR 0.07 per Offer Share. The subscription period for the Offer Shares (the "Subscription Period") is expected to commence on 11 October 2021 at 09:30 Finnish time (08:30 Swedish time), and it is expected to end on 27 October 2021 at 16:30 Finnish time (15:30 Swedish time) in Finland and on 25 October 2021 in Sweden at 16:30 Finnish time (15:30 Swedish time).

In addition, Savosolar intends to offer each subscriber of the Offer Shares one (1) newly issued Warrant of series TO8, one (1) newly issued Warrant of series TO9 and one (1) newly issued Warrant of series TO10 for each two (2) shares subscribed and paid for in the Offering.

Each Warrant will entitle its holder to subscribe for one (1) new share during the subscription period 21 March – 1 April 2022 (for TO8), 12 – 23 September 2022 (for TO9) and 20 – 31 March 2023 (for TO10) respectively, with a subscription price that will be decided based on the volume weighted average price of the Company’s shares in First North Growth Market Finland for ten (10) business days prior to the Warrant’s subscription period with a 25 per cent discount, at a maximum subscription price of EUR 0.09 (for TO8), EUR 0.11 (TO9) and EUR 0.13 (TO10) per share.

Net proceeds from the Offering and the shares to be potentially subscribed with the Warrants will secure the Company's working capital needs and provide to the Company’s financial capacity to increase its capability to deliver large solar heating systems in a growing market demand both in district heating and industrial process heating segments.

