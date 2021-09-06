checkAd

Halton's sustainable kitchen ventilation solutions installed in the restaurants of La Samaritaine department store in Paris

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.09.2021, 08:36  |  15   |   |   

HELSINKI, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- La Samaritaine department store in Paris, the icon of the Art Nouveau and Art Deco movements, sparkles again. After a seven-year renovation and 750 million euros to restore the splendor of this unique 111 year old building which now comprises luxury shops, stores of small French fashion labels, restaurants, offices, The Cheval Blanc five stars hotel, social housing and even a nursery. Halton designed, delivered, and commissioned the state-of-the-art kitchen ventilation solutions for 6 restaurants, from Ernest boulangerie bar restaurant to Le Cheval Blanc fine dining restaurant, headed by the 3 Michelin stars chef Arnaud Donckele. The delivery took place from July 2019 to December 2020 and is worth EUR 0.6 million.

"The steel structure of La Samaritaine represents major challenges when it comes to the ventilation. With such a structure, it is not easy to fit the ventilation ducts required for so many restaurant kitchens. Halton has a range of hoods that reduce the extracted air volumes by up to 40%. It greatly facilitates the ductwork route outside in this so specific environment while saving a lot on the energy consumption. That's why Halton has been contacted. Sustainability, fire safety, and control of the cooking odours were strong objectives of the project. So, I proposed to combine the hoods with Halton's airflow optimization technology and with our UV-C neutralization treatment for the cooking grease and odours," says Mr. Jean-François Chaumier, the Project Manager for Halton Foodservice.

"The Halton M.A.R.V.E.L. airflow optimization technology is the most advanced demand-controlled ventilation system on the market designed specifically for commercial kitchens. The system automatically optimizes the ventilation based on the cooking activity by utilizing various sensors and artificial intelligence. Together with our highly efficient Capture Jet hoods, M.A.R.V.E.L. maximizes the energy savings by 50 % and more," says Director of Halton Foodservice, Mr. Georges Gaspar.

All these technologies are connected to Halton Connect IoT (Internet of Things) platform. This platform has advanced distant monitoring capabilities which have been used during the commissioning phase. It also enables the best of predictive maintenance.

La Samaritaine was inaugurated by the president of the French Republic on 21st June 2021. Le Cheval Blanc will host its first guests on 7th September 2021.

Halton's deliveries include:           

  • KVF Capture Jet hoods with integrated fire suppression system.           
  • UVF Capture Jet hoods with integrated UV-C on demand Capture Ray technology and fire suppression.           
  • CMW-FMOD Capture Jet hoods with integrated Cold Mist on demand technology for heavy duty cooking appliances.           
  • M.A.R.V.E.L. airflow and energy optimization technology for commercial kitchens.           
  • Halton Skyline Culinary and Human Centric light, specifically developed for commercial kitchens.

For further information, please contact:

Georges Gaspar, Director, Halton Foodservice
Tel. +33 6 29 44 03 22
Email: georges.gaspar@halton.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/halton-group/r/halton-s-sustainable-kitchen-ventilation-solutions-installed-in-the-restaurants-of-la-samaritaine-de,c3409663

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/halton-group/i/la-samaritaine,c2950644

La Samaritaine

https://news.cision.com/halton-group/i/la-samaritaine-2,c2950648

La Samaritaine 2




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Halton's sustainable kitchen ventilation solutions installed in the restaurants of La Samaritaine department store in Paris HELSINKI, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - La Samaritaine department store in Paris, the icon of the Art Nouveau and Art Deco movements, sparkles again. After a seven-year renovation and 750 million euros to restore the splendor of this unique 111 year …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) issues product license for Abiraterone acetate ...
Matrixport's "Range Sniper" Empowers Stablecoin-holders to Accumulate Bitcoin whilst Earning High ...
Duni Group first in the world to use fossil-free propane gas in paper production - a major step ...
Figures from culture, business, and sport join call for protection of people, planet, and wildlife ...
CentralNic Group Plc Appoints Carsten Sjoerup As Chief Technology And Product Officer
Peijia Medical Engages Professor Saibal Kar as Exclusive Consultant
Halton's sustainable kitchen ventilation solutions installed in the restaurants of La Samaritaine ...
Veoneer products enable level 3 hands-off self-driving tech
Storytel appoints Johan Ståhle and Mark Pasternak as Head of Product and Head of Technology
Titel
Endo Comments on Non-Infringement Ruling in VASOSTRICT Patent Litigation
The Original Bitcoin Protocol: What is It and Why Does It Matter?
5G Empowering the Media Transformation
Playrcart, JustPremium and Vodafone Partner - Enabling Customers to Order Directly within Digital ...
Matillion Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools
Hisense International and Elaraby Group Sign a Strategic Memorandum of Cooperation
Hemophilia B Market to Climb Swiftly at an 8.9% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates ...
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market worth $2.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Vietnam & Myanmar Crawler Excavator Market - Growth Scenario Post COVID-19 | Arizton
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...