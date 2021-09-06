Halton's sustainable kitchen ventilation solutions installed in the restaurants of La Samaritaine department store in Paris

HELSINKI, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- La Samaritaine department store in Paris, the icon of the Art Nouveau and Art Deco movements, sparkles again. After a seven-year renovation and 750 million euros to restore the splendor of this unique 111 year old building which now comprises luxury shops, stores of small French fashion labels, restaurants, offices, The Cheval Blanc five stars hotel, social housing and even a nursery. Halton designed, delivered, and commissioned the state-of-the-art kitchen ventilation solutions for 6 restaurants, from Ernest boulangerie bar restaurant to Le Cheval Blanc fine dining restaurant, headed by the 3 Michelin stars chef Arnaud Donckele. The delivery took place from July 2019 to December 2020 and is worth EUR 0.6 million.

"The steel structure of La Samaritaine represents major challenges when it comes to the ventilation. With such a structure, it is not easy to fit the ventilation ducts required for so many restaurant kitchens. Halton has a range of hoods that reduce the extracted air volumes by up to 40%. It greatly facilitates the ductwork route outside in this so specific environment while saving a lot on the energy consumption. That's why Halton has been contacted. Sustainability, fire safety, and control of the cooking odours were strong objectives of the project. So, I proposed to combine the hoods with Halton's airflow optimization technology and with our UV-C neutralization treatment for the cooking grease and odours," says Mr. Jean-François Chaumier, the Project Manager for Halton Foodservice.