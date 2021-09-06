Changes in AB “Novaturas” TOP executives’ team

"I am leaving “Novaturas” group after 12 years. During this period, the company has grown, changed, established itself as a leader of the sector, and has successfully overcome critical periods. Today I leave the company safe and financially stable, with a clear strategy for the future. We have attained these achievements together with the entire “Novaturas” team. I have worked closely with Giedrius for many years, and I am happy to witness this change in his career. Over these 12 years, I have fully realized myself in this company and from now on I will continue to expand my competencies in other business industries,” says Tomas Staškūnas.

The leading tour operator in the Baltic states “Novaturas” announces changes in the company's top executives’ team. Since the 6 th of September 2021 CFO and member of TOP executives team Tomas Staškūnas leaves “Novaturas” group. Giedrius Ribakovas, a long-term employee starts as company’s head of Finance.

Giedrius Ribakovas joined the company in 2005 as an accountant and has accumulated extensive experience and competencies in finance over 16 years. In 2010 Giedrius became the group's treasurer, since 2014 he has been the group's financial controller, and in 2018 was appointed as group's chief financier. "Transparent financial and operational communication is an essential condition for companies listed on stock exchanges. During his long career, Giedrius not only gained extensive experience in the company's financial management, but also participated in the implementation of the most significant decisions of the group. I have no doubt that Giedrius' accumulated expert knowledge and competencies will further strengthen our relations with the shareholders and the investors community,” says Audronė Keinytė, head of “Novaturas” group.

Starting from the 6th of September 2021 TOP executives team consists of 3 members: Audronė Keinytė, CEO, Ieva Galvydienė, CCO, and Olga Belova, CMO.

About “Novaturas” group

AB “Novaturas” group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.