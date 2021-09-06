Bayer Says Eliapixant Phase 2b Cough Trial Was Successful Autor: PLX AI | 06.09.2021, 08:31 | 27 | 0 | 0 06.09.2021, 08:31 | (PLX AI) – Bayer’s Eliapixant significantly decreased cough frequency in Phase IIb trial in patients with refractory chronic cough.Results from PAGANINI Phase IIb dose-finding study presented at the virtual European Respiratory Society (ERS) … (PLX AI) – Bayer’s Eliapixant significantly decreased cough frequency in Phase IIb trial in patients with refractory chronic cough.Results from PAGANINI Phase IIb dose-finding study presented at the virtual European Respiratory Society (ERS) … (PLX AI) – Bayer’s Eliapixant significantly decreased cough frequency in Phase IIb trial in patients with refractory chronic cough.

Results from PAGANINI Phase IIb dose-finding study presented at the virtual European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2021

Currently no treatment approved for refractory chronic cough, a condition affecting one to five percent of people worldwide

The primary efficacy outcome was met showing a statistically significant reduction in the 24-hour cough count (average hourly cough frequency based on 24-hour sound recordings) of up to 27% for eliapixant 75 mg twice daily over placebo after 12 weeks of treatment

These results will guide us to advance our clinical development strategy of eliapixant, company says



