checkAd

Bayer Says Eliapixant Phase 2b Cough Trial Was Successful

Autor: PLX AI
06.09.2021, 08:31  |  27   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Bayer’s Eliapixant significantly decreased cough frequency in Phase IIb trial in patients with refractory chronic cough.Results from PAGANINI Phase IIb dose-finding study presented at the virtual European Respiratory Society (ERS) …

  • (PLX AI) – Bayer’s Eliapixant significantly decreased cough frequency in Phase IIb trial in patients with refractory chronic cough.
  • Results from PAGANINI Phase IIb dose-finding study presented at the virtual European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2021
  • Currently no treatment approved for refractory chronic cough, a condition affecting one to five percent of people worldwide
  • The primary efficacy outcome was met showing a statistically significant reduction in the 24-hour cough count (average hourly cough frequency based on 24-hour sound recordings) of up to 27% for eliapixant 75 mg twice daily over placebo after 12 weeks of treatment
  • These results will guide us to advance our clinical development strategy of eliapixant, company says


Bayer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bayer Says Eliapixant Phase 2b Cough Trial Was Successful (PLX AI) – Bayer’s Eliapixant significantly decreased cough frequency in Phase IIb trial in patients with refractory chronic cough.Results from PAGANINI Phase IIb dose-finding study presented at the virtual European Respiratory Society (ERS) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Visa Is Buying Opportunity, but Delta Numbers Need to Drop First, Wells Fargo Says
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Veon Sells Russian Tower Assets for USD 970 Million
Keep Selling FLSmidth on Limited Mining Recovery, Continued Cement Challenges, Handelsbanken Says
ABN AMRO to Pay EUR 250 Million in Compensation to Certain Clients
Bayer Says Eliapixant Phase 2b Cough Trial Was Successful
Andritz Gets PowerFluid Bed Boiler Order in Japan
Titel
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
Paradox Interactive CEO Resigns, Is Replaced by Chairman
BASF & Shanshan China Battery Materials Joint Venture Approved
Investor AB to Use SOBI Funds to Invest in Patricia Industries, EQT Funds, Selected Listed ...
Lanxess Raises Prices for Inorganic Pigments
Ambu CEO Buys Shares for DKK 26 Million
Bavarian Nordic RSV Vaccine Phase 2 Trial Is Successful
Delivery Hero to Issue Convertible Bonds for EUR 1 Billion
Faurecia, SSAB to Develop Ultra-Low CO2 Seat Structures
Norwegian Air Secondary Placing Completed at NOK 9.30 per Share
Titel
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
BioNTech Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Expected; Posts EUR 2.8 Billion Profit
Leoni Raises Outlook After Strong First Half
Paradox Interactive CEO Resigns, Is Replaced by Chairman
Nel Falls Again as Several Brokers Cut Price Targets, but Bank of America Reiterates Buy
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.09.21HINTERGRUND/Zuwachs für den Dax: Wer spielt künftig in der ersten Börsenliga?
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21KORREKTUR/ROUNDUP 2: Chemiekonzern Covestro peilt Stellenabbau an
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21ROUNDUP 2: Chemiekonzern Covestro peilt Stellenabbau an
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21Aktien: Bayer, BioNTech, Deutsche Telekom, va-Q-tec, Novavax und der DAX - die 4investors Top-News
4investors | Kommentare
02.09.21SYMRISE IM FOKUS: Mit beständigem Wachstum in den Dax
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Bayer Aktie: Und wieder eine große Chance verdaddelt…
4investors | Kommentare
01.09.21Most Actives - die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages: BioNTech, Bayer & Commerzbank
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
01.09.21Börse Stuttgart-News: Euwax Trends
Börse Stuttgart | Marktberichte
31.08.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 31.08.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Bayer: Neue Phase-III-Studie mit Elinzanetant
4investors | Kommentare