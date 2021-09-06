The Social Chain AG: First half-year results 2021: Social Chain AG increases revenue by 131 percent

First half-year results 2021:

Social Chain AG increases revenue by 131 percent

First half-year results 2021: Revenue increases to USD 190m (H1 2020: USD 82m)

Growth driver Social Commerce: Social Chain AG's core business grows by an above-average 157 percent to USD 168m (H1 2020: USD 65m)

Social Media Segment: Agency business grows by 31 percent, business units with strong focus on events still suffering from the effects of Corona

CEO Wanja S. Oberhof: "The first half of 2021 confirms Social Chain AG's positioning as an ambitious growth company in the future market of Social Commerce."

Berlin, 6 September 2021. The results for the first half of 2021 confirm the ambitious growth strategy of Social Chain AG (WKN: A1YC99). The Social Commerce company grew by 131 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. Group revenue rose to USD 190.1 million (H1 2020: USD 97.6 million). Revenue growth in the core business of Social Commerce was particularly strong. Here, Social Chain AG reported an increase in revenue of 157 percent to USD 168 million (USD 65.3 million). Despite growing fast, increased acquisition costs, a strategic portfolio adjustment and the switch to the IFRS accounting standard, the company achieved a breakeven EBITDA of USD -0.6 million (adjusted; H1 2020: USD -1.3 million) as planned. These figures are part of Social Chain AG's first half-year report on an IFRS basis, which was reviewed by an auditor. They are therefore only partially comparable with previous HGB and proforma consolidated reports. For the full year, Social Chain AG also expects positive EBITDA on an IFRS basis. Revenue target for 2021, which was recently raised to USD 416 million, is also confirmed.