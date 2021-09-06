NFL BIOSCIENCES: ANALYST COVERAGE LAUNCHED WITH INVEST SECURITIES

Recommendation: BUY

Target share price: €4.90

NFL BIOSCIENCES (Euronext Growth Paris – FR0014003XT0 – ALNFL), a biopharmaceutical company developing botanical drugs for the treatment of addictions, is today announcing the start of NFL Biosciences’ analyst coverage by Invest Securities, an independent financial services provider whose research activities are carried out by 12 professionals covering more than 120 companies in diverse sectors.

The coverage of NFL Biosciences follows the research agreement set up after its initial public offering on Euronext Growth Paris in June 2021. This analysis was carried out by Thibaut Voglimacci Stephanopoli, a specialist Health and MedTech stock analyst.