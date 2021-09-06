checkAd

Capital increase at issuance of shares

As informed in company announcement no. 16/2020 of 11 June 2020, a conditional receivable corresponding to the value of 50,000 shares shall be paid 15 months after closing of the acquisition of AISM Srl., either by delivery of shares or cash payment to the extent that no guarantee claim has been made beforehand.

In continuation of this, and based on authorisation in the Articles of Association, section 5.3.4, it is today by the Board of Directors decided to issue 50,000 shares of 10 DKK, corresponding to a capital increase of 500,000 DKK. The shares are issued at a price of 68.60.

These new shares are issued to AIC A/S, which is closely related to board member Bendt Wedell, as Bendt Wedell owns 100 percent of Wefri A/S, who owns 52 percent of AIC A/S. As a result of this issuance of shares, Bendt Wedell will indirectly get ownership of 649,220 shares of 10 DKK.

Furthermore, bond owner representing 750,000 DKK has chosen to convert their bond to FirstFarms shares according to the conditions in the convertible bond. The shares are issued at price 45,97, corresponding to 16,314 shares.

Thus, a total capital increase of 663,140 DKK is carried out, corresponding to 66,314 shares of 10 DKK and the company’s new share capital will hereafter be 78,609,530 DKK.

Best regards
FirstFarms A/S


For further information:
Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on telephone +45 75 86 87 87.


About FirstFarms:
FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.
        

Attachment





