Storytel appoints Johan Ståhle and Mark Pasternak as Head of Product and Head of Technology

Johan Ståhle comes from an entrepreneurial background leading product development and scaling digital business in the fintech and management consulting sectors. Johan is the co-founder and former Chief Product Officer of the Nordic fintech company Dreams and has also been Expert Engagement Manager at McKinsey.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Storytel appoints Mark Pasternak as Head of Technology and Johan Ståhle as Head of Product. Together they will lead Storytel's tech teams and the development of the company's platform, products and customer experience.

"I love the energy, focus and the fast pace of entrepreneurial companies. I look forward to building on Storytel´s existing successes and expansion to readers and listeners across the globe. Being a product led company means constant product development with the customer experience in focus - and that will be my mission going forward," says Johan Ståhle, Head of Product at Storytel.



Mark Pasternak has more than 20 years of experience in the tech industry and has worked in senior leadership roles across well-known and leading Nordic tech and media companies. Mark's experience includes leading product and platform teams as Director of Engineering at Schibsted Media Group and Epidemic Sound.



"A strong collaboration between product and tech is key in all development processes and I am confident that me, Johan and Storytel's talented tech teams will form a really strong line-up to bring about the best product decisions and drive innovation. Attracting and retaining top talents is an essential part of staying ahead of the competition and delivering cutting edge functionality, so I feel privileged, happy and spurred to join and lead Storytel's awesome technology teams," says Mark Pasternak, Head of Technology at Storytel.



Mark Pasternak and Johan Ståhle report to Storytel´s CEO Jonas Tellander, who temporarily also steps in as acting Chief Development Officer following Jörgen Gullbrandson stepping down from the position in August.



"I am very happy to welcome Mark and Johan to Storytel. Their experience from technology- and innovation-driven companies and advanced tech leadership make them the perfect choice to take Storytel to the next level as our trajectory of expansion continues across the world, including the constant development of the best customer experience," says Jonas Tellander, founder and CEO of Storytel. "I also want to extend my warmest gratitude and appreciation to Jörgen Gullbrandson, who has been instrumental in these recruitments and I wish him all the best on his new entrepreneurial venture".



About Storytel



Storytel is one of the world's largest subscribed audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers listening and reading of more than 700,000 titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime. Storytel's streaming business is conducted under the brands Storytel and Mofibo. Storytel's publishing business area is carried out through the audiobook publisher StorySide and acclaimed Nordic publishing houses such as Norstedts, People's and Gummerus. Storytel operates in 25 markets around the globe and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

