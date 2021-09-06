checkAd

DGAP-News Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx sells major project in Bernau near Berlin to DIE Deutsche Immobilien Entwicklungs AG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.09.2021, 09:00  |  120   |   |   

DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate
Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx sells major project in Bernau near Berlin to DIE Deutsche Immobilien Entwicklungs AG

06.09.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

Eyemaxx sells major project in Bernau near Berlin to DIE Deutsche Immobilien Entwicklungs AG

Aschaffenburg, 6 September 2021 - Eyemaxx Real Estate AG (ISIN DE000A0V9L94, "Eyemaxx") today announced that it has sold the major "Venusbogen" project in Bernau near Berlin to renowned project developer DIE Deutsche Immobilien Entwicklungs AG ("DIEAG"). DIEAG takes over the approximately 104,000 square metre plot in the immediate vicinity of the historic city centre of Bernau acquired by Eyemaxx in the spring of 2021 and will be responsible for the entire project including its further implementation. The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price, which is significantly higher than the project's carrying amount. Eyemaxx had previously partnered with DIEAG in implementing the major "Sonnenhöfe" project in Berlin-Schönefeld.

Plans for the site foresee the construction of different types of buildings, mainly multi-family dwellings, with a total of about 400 rental units. Around 250 underground parking spaces and a sufficient number of parking spaces outside will also be built. Part of the land will be handed over to the city free of charge for the construction of a day care centre. A total of 20 rent-controlled, public housing units will also be built on the plot. Construction of the project is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2022.

Dr. Michael Müller, CEO of Eyemaxx Real Estate AG, comments: "The fact that we were able to sell the major project in Bernau at a profit just a few months after signing the purchase agreement reflects well on our project development expertise and the quality of the project. Demand for housing in Berlin and the surrounding region has been strong traditionally. Bernau boasts an excellent infrastructure due to its proximity to suburban and regional trains and the autobahn network. We intend to use the inflowing funds from the transaction to strengthen our liquidity and implement our project pipeline."

Seite 1 von 3
EYEMAXX Real Estate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG - absolut unterbewertet!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx sells major project in Bernau near Berlin to DIE Deutsche Immobilien Entwicklungs AG DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx sells major project in Bernau near Berlin to DIE Deutsche Immobilien Entwicklungs AG 06.09.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: 1. Halbjahr 2021: Social Chain AG steigert Umsatz um 131 Prozent
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex gibt mit N163/6.X Turbine Einstieg in die 6-MW-Klasse bekannt
DGAP-News: CeoTronics AG: Konzern-Kennzahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx sells major project in Bernau near Berlin to DIE Deutsche ...
EQS-Adhoc: Newron initiiert erste potenziell zulassungsrelevante Studie mit Evenamide bei Patienten mit ...
EQS-Adhoc: Halbjahresergebnisse 2021 erfreulich
DGAP-News: Bio-Gate AG: Bio-Gate verbessert Umsatz und Ergebnis im Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU welcomes inclusion into SDAX(R) index
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
Modern Plant Based Foods mit News-Hattrick
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: PAION UNTERZEICHNET EXKLUSIVEN LIEFER- UND DISTRIBUTIONSVERTRAG MIT CLINIGEN FÜR DAS VEREINIGTE ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG: HANA PHARM ERHÄLT MARKTZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IN ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:00 UhrDGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx verkauft Großprojekt in Bernau bei Berlin an DIE Deutsche Immobilien Entwicklungs AG
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Eyemaxx Real Estate will sich weitere Gelder bei Anlegern holen
4investors | Kommentare
31.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG plant Begebung einer Wandelanleihe mit Bezugsrecht der Aktionäre
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
31.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx Real Estate AG plant Begebung einer Wandelanleihe mit Bezugsrecht der Aktionäre
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
27.08.21DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx und acre gewinnen Iconic Award für WAYV
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx setzt mit Übergabe erster Wohneinheiten von 'The Cubes' in Bonn erfolgreiche Geschäftsentwicklung in 2020/2021 fort
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx continues its successful performance in 2020/2021 with the transfer of the first residential units at 'The Cubes' in Bonn
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten