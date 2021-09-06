DGAP-News Advanced Blockchain AG: Increase in the issuance of convertible bonds with option rights
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Bond
Due to the high demand, the Management Board of Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, primary market, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) has agreed to increase the issuance of convertible bonds with option rights announced on August 5 to a total of EUR 2.3M. The conversion price was set at Euro 16.65, which is about 10% above the average stock exchange price of the last days. Among the subscribers is also a member of the management board of Advanced Blockchain AG.
Given the significant inbound demand Advanced Blockchain has received from companies that want to collaborate with it, this issuance will provide Advanced Blockchain AG with the funds
necessary to invest into these companies.
Many of these projects are in the token space, and are quite competitive to be able to participate in their fundraising rounds. However, given Advanced Blockchain AG's unique value proposition, we
have received access to these rounds, and are excited to be collaborating with these teams. These funds will thus be utilized primarily to invest in the token space that are unavailable to most
investors.
We are looking forward to being able to support more projects in the space, and are excited to announce these top projects soon.
06.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Advanced Blockchain AG
|Scharnhorststraße 24
|10115 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4930403669510
|Fax:
|030403669511
|E-mail:
|info@advancedblockchain.com
|Internet:
|www.advancedblockchain.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0M93V6
|WKN:
|A0M93V
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1231299
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
