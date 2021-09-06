checkAd

Advanced Blockchain AG: Increase in the issuance of convertible bonds with option rights

06.09.2021
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG
Advanced Blockchain AG: Increase in the issuance of convertible bonds with option rights

06.09.2021 / 09:11
Due to the high demand, the Management Board of Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, primary market, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) has agreed to increase the issuance of convertible bonds with option rights announced on August 5 to a total of EUR 2.3M. The conversion price was set at Euro 16.65, which is about 10% above the average stock exchange price of the last days. Among the subscribers is also a member of the management board of Advanced Blockchain AG.
 

Given the significant inbound demand Advanced Blockchain has received from companies that want to collaborate with it, this issuance will provide Advanced Blockchain AG with the funds necessary to invest into these companies.
 

Many of these projects are in the token space, and are quite competitive to be able to participate in their fundraising rounds. However, given Advanced Blockchain AG's unique value proposition, we have received access to these rounds, and are excited to be collaborating with these teams. These funds will thus be utilized primarily to invest in the token space that are unavailable to most investors.
 

We are looking forward to being able to support more projects in the space, and are excited to announce these top projects soon. 
 

Additional information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its various projects and investments can be found at https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.

Discussion: Advanced Blockchain AG
