Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

06.09.2021   

Company Announcement
No. 45/2021

 

Copenhagen, 6 September 2021

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 30 August to 3 September 2021:

  Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 2,251,190   283,657,851
30 August 2021 12,525 128.67 1,611,587
31 August 2021 14,735 128.44 1,892,565
  1 September 2021 13,453 128.17 1,724,321
  2 September 2021 11,280 129.59 1,461,788
  3 September 2021 16,520 130.71 2,159,328
Accumulated under the programme 2,319,703   292,507,438

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 30 August – 3 September 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 2,903,277 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.98% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

Attachments





