Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

NASDAQ Copenhagen 		  Executive Board
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk



Telephone +45 7012 5300
Telefax +45 4514 9622






6 September 2021

 

Company Announcement No 77/2021

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as at Friday 3 September 2021. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.

 

Yours sincerely

The Executive Board

 

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

